Suhana Saini aims to break into the Indian team in the near future

Fifteen-year-old table tennis player Suhana Saini is clear about her plans. The WTT Youth Star Contender bronze medalist wants to break into the Indian team as soon as possible, even before the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

Suhana Saini won the bronze medal in the WTT Youth Star Contender (U-19) in Tunis. The young paddler, who is a part of the Development Group in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), moved to the U-19 category and has her set sights on getting into the top-four in the U-19 category. Suhana Saini said:

"I hope to make it to the senior India team before the Commonwealth Games. There will be nothing like it."

Read: Sathiyan signs for top-tier French table tennis club

The Rohtak-born table tennis player, who trains with former India international R Rajesh in Chennai, acknowledged the support from Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme in her development. She said:

“The Sports Authority of India has approved our requests to support us to compete in more international events. We’re getting more exposure and getting used to international players. The Khelo India Scheme, too, has immensely benefitted me in terms of training, fitness and nutrition. It’s helping a lot."

Suhana Saini targets an Olympic medal

Just like every player, Suhana Saini's long-term plan is to win a medal in the Olympics. The table tennis player knows she has to put in the hard yards and will leave no stone unturned to realize her goal. Saini said:

“Earlier, my goal was to play the State Championship and then the National Championship in my age categories. Then, after winning the national title, I went to compete in international tournaments. Now, I want to get better. Training never stops. I want to compete and win a medal in the Olympic Games."

Also read: Indian paddler duo Manika Batra-Sathyan achieve highest ever career ranking

Suhana Saini also revealed that looks up to veteran table tennis player A. Sharath Kamal. The experienced table tennis player is a role model for many youngsters in the country. The teenager said:

“He works so hard even now. In terms of playing, attitude and all, it is just sticking to the routine and following the process for him. I like Manika [Batra] didi’s style and the way she carries herself and her fighting spirit."

She concluded:

“Similarly, it is really motivating to see Payas Jain, who is like my brother. He’s really hard working and has the mindset to take on world-beaters. He’s never scared of any player. He gives me the motivation to treat every opponent like any other player."

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Keerthana Swaminathan: The sports science and exercise psychologist behind paddlers

Edited by Ritwik Kumar