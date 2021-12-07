Suhana Saini continues medal-winning streak

Suhana Saini continued her medal-winning streak by getting the better of Portugal’s Matilde Pinto 4-1 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing ITTF World Youth Championships at Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, on Tuesday.

Suhana Saini won 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2. The Haryana paddler, who is World No. 3, becomes the only Indian to have won three medals at the World Championships across sections.

Suhana Saini led the U-15 girls to team bronze and then followed it up with another bronze in the girls' doubles category, pairing with Ukraine’s Veronika Matiunina. The pair lost in the semi-finals to Romania-Slovakian pair Bianca Mei Rosu and Sara Tokic in a grueling match.

The Indian-Ukranian table tennis pair lost the game 9-11, 11-9, 16-14, 6-11, 11-9.

On Tuesday, fourth-seeded Suhana Saini avenged her defeat over Bianca Mei. The Indian paddler beat the Romanian in the singles category 4-3 in a marathon quarter-final battle. Suhana Saini emerged victorious with a 8-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7 scoreline.

Suhana Saini works her way through

It wasn't an easy win for Suhaha Saina and the 14-year-old had to earn every point, despite leading 3-1. She lost the opening game but was adept at pushing her Romanian rival into the deep end of the court with crispy forehands.

Inching her way through in the quarter-final, Suhana Saini seemed relaxed after taking a 3-1 lead, enabling Bianca to claw her way back into the game. Bianca shifted gears to level the score in no time.

With parity restored, Suhana Saini came to herself and sealed her opponent’s fate to sail into the semi-finals, which will be played on Wednesday.

Suhana Saina also ensured at least a bronze medal, the third from the Portugal Worlds.

The Indian paddler will be up against top-seeded Egyptian Hana Goda. Given the form Suhana is in, one can expect the Indian to put her best foot forward, even in the worst of situations.

