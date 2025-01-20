Swedish pair of Emil Ohlsson and Fredrik Nilsson break Guinness world record for longest rally in table tennis

The pair of Emil Ohlsson and Fredrik Nilsson has shattered the Guinness Book of World Records in table tennis. The duo set the record for the longest table tennis rally that spanned 13 hours, 37 minutes, and six seconds. Popularly known as the 'Spin Duo,' Ohlsson and Frederick achieved the colossal feat in Malmo, Sweden.

They underwent rigorous physical and mental training in the last four months, which resulted in them being a part of history. Emil and Frederick took part in the rally without taking a single break. In the presence of their friends and family cheering for them, they were able to show a tremendous amount of grit and determination.

The astonishing part of the rally was that they were also able to eat, managing to keep the ball in play. The technical support at the venue kept a close watch on both Emil and Frederick, making sure they met all required criteria to set the Guinness records on fire with no breaks in between.

Trending

The duo erupted in joy and celebrated wholeheartedly after they broke the record, earlier held by two players from the United Kingdom since June. Back in March, a table tennis club in Northern Ireland made the Guinness record for most consecutive opponents in a rally.

Which is the most successful country in table tennis?

China remains the most successful nation as far as table tennis is concerned. China have won 66 medals in the Olympics, including 37 gold, 21 silver, and eight bronze. South Korea is second on the list with 20 medals to their name followed by China.

None of the other nations have medals in double digits. India have had quality players like Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Sreeja Akula, but have yet to open their account in the Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback