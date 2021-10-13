Table tennis: Abhinand wins bronze in WTT Contender, "poised for greater heights" says coach

Young Indian paddler P.B. Abhinand won a second consecutive bronze medal in the U-15 category at the WTT Youth Contender Table Tennis Tournament in Muscat.

Abhinand lost to compatriot Ankur Bhattacharjee 0-3 (15-17, 5-11, 7-11) in the semi-finals and ended with a bronze medal. This is his second bronze medal since winning his first at the WTT Contender Table Tennis Tournament in Tunisia last month.

Ankur Bhattacharjee won the silver medal after losing 2-3 to Kazakhstan’s Alan Kurmangaliyev in the final.

Abhinand was on the back of a stellar run in the Tamil Nadu State Ranking Table Tennis tournament, held earlier this month. The table tennis player triumphed in the U-15 and U-17 categories while he finished second-best in the U-19 category.

Subin Kumar, Abhinand’s coach at the Chennai Achievers Table Tennis Academy, attributes his ward’s rise to his positive mindset and attacking game play. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Subin Kumar threw more light on Abhinand’s style of play. He said:

“Adaptability is Abhinand’s greatest strength. His fighting spirit also never lets him down. He knows how to play to the circumstances and his attacking game is his biggest weapon.”

Virtual training for Abhinand

During the WTT Contender Table Tennis Tournament in Muscat, Subin Kumar made sure to keep in touch with Abhinand over mobile and WhatsApp to help him with his game.

“We used to talk before and after his matches. Before his matches, I talk to him and motivate him and remind him of his strengths. We also analyze the opponent’s game and prepare a strategy around it. After the match, Abhinand briefs me on how it went and we talk about any mistakes and any errors that he had committed in the match.”

PB Abhinand with his coach Subin Kumar.

Subin Kumar is sure that his ward will reach greater heights soon. Abhinand will be in action at the National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament in Chandigarh for his next assignment. He will be participating in the U-19 category. Subin Kumar said:

“Age is Abhinand’s biggest advantage. He can progress up the ranks quickly as he is very quick to adapt and change his style of play.”

Post the National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, Abhinand will be playing one more tournament in Mohali before hitting the WTT circuit again with a tournament in Hungary.

