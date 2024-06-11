Table tennis player Poymantee Baisya to represent India at the BRICS Sports Games

WTT Feeder Cappadocia 2024 mixed doubles champion table tennis player Poymantee Baisya is eagerly looking forward to representing India on the global stage after receiving the call-up to the team for the BRICS Sports Games, scheduled to be held in Kazan, Russia, from June 12 to 23.

Poymantee Baisya displayed sheer confidence, securing medals in consecutive feeder competitions, and boosting her gameplay. After winning the gold medal in mixed doubles alongside Akash Pal, she bagged a silver medal in women’s doubles with Krittwika Roy at the same tournament.

Notably, Poymantee Baisya is part of the #GarvHai initiative of the Adani Group. Importantly, the program will ensure the young athlete has everything at her disposal as she aims to become a world champion.

Trending

After the conclusion of the BRICS Sports Games, Baisya will be looking forward to competing in the Ultimate Tennis League and other major international events to boost the ranking in her bid to move up the ladder.

“Winning these tournaments will prepare me for a tough set of tournaments. I will be going to Russia to represent India at the BRICS Sports Games, which is a big achievement and a lifelong dream for me. After that, I look forward to the Ultimate Table Tennis League and other international tournaments,” said Poymantee Baisya in a press release.

“I need to improve my international rankings” - Poymantee Baisya

Poymantee understands the need to play more tournaments to improve her rankings. This is where the Adani Group’s support has helped her.

“First, I need to improve my international rankings. I am taking things step-by-step. I have to play more tournaments but for now, my aim is to better myself and my ranking,” she stated.

Furthermore, Poymantee emphasized the crucial role played by the Adani Group in preparing her for international tournaments and underlined the importance of international exposure.

“I have received tremendous support from the Adani Group. They have helped me prepare for international tournaments and extended support by ensuring the essentials are in place. Without this kind of strong backing, it becomes tougher. I want to continue to improve my international ranking so that I can eventually win laurels for India,” she said.