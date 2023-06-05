Team India wins 22 medals at ITTF Fa20 Al-Watani Para Championships 2023 

The recently concluded ITTF Fa20 Al-Watani Para Championships 2023 showcased the remarkable talent and skill of Indian para table tennis athletes. The Indian contingent delivered an outstanding performance, earning a total of 22 medals during the three-day event.

Leading the charge was Yezdi A Bhamgara, who emerged victorious in the Class 6 Men's category, claiming a well-deserved gold medal. Bhamgara displayed exceptional prowess and determination throughout the tournament, solidifying his status as a top-tier para table tennis player.

In the Class 9 Women's category, it was Baby Sahana who took the spotlight, clinching the gold medal with an awe-inspiring display of skill and precision. Sahana's remarkable performance left her opponents in awe.

The doubles events proved to be a triumphant showcase for Indian talent. Yezdi A Bhamgara, paired with Sanjeev, dominated the Double Men MD-14 category, securing another gold medal for the Indian team. The duo's exceptional coordination and strategic play left their opponents struggling to keep up in ITTF Fa20 Al-Watani Para Championships 2023.

Datta and Sahana formed an unbeatable partnership in the Mix-Double XD-20 category, securing the gold medal. Their seamless teamwork and remarkable chemistry on the table were evident throughout the tournament.

Sahana and Devyan exhibited their dominance in the Women's Double WD-20 event, earning yet another gold medal for Team India. Their synchronized movements and exceptional control over the game propelled them to victory.

Kunal Arora showcased his talent in the Class 8 Men's category, claiming a gold medal and reinforcing his status as a rising star in the para table tennis circuit of ITTF Fa20 Al-Watani Para Championships 2023.

🥇Medalists:

1. Yezdi A Bhamgara in Class 6 Men

2. Baby Sahana in Class 9 Women

3. Yezdi/Sanjeev in Double Men MD-14

4. Datta/Sahana in Mix-Double XD-20

5. Sahana/Devyan in WD - 20

5. Kunal Arora in Class 8 - Men



🥈Medalists:

1. Gajanan Parmar in Class 8 Men

Indian silver medalists from ITTF Fa20 Al-Watani Para Championships 2023

The silver medalists also made their mark in the tournament. Gajanan Parmar's exceptional skills in the Class 8 Men's category earned him a well-deserved second-place finish. Kunal Arora, paired with Prathvi, exhibited remarkable chemistry in the Mix-Double XD-17 event, securing a silver medal for the Indian team.

Sandeep Dangi and Shubham Wadhwa displayed incredible teamwork and coordination in the Men's Double MD-4 category, clinching the silver medal. Prathvi showcased his talent in the Class 9 Women's category, securing a silver medal.

2. Kunal/Prathvi in Mix-Double XD-17

3. Sandeep Dangi/Shubham Wadhwa in Men MD - 4

4. Prathvi Bharve in Class 9 women



🥉 Medalists:

1. Trivendra Singh in Class 4 Men

2. Raj Arvidan in Class 6 Men

3. Hitesh Dolwani in Class 9 - Men

4. Parmar/Poonam in Mix-Double XD 14

Indian bronze medalists from ITTF Fa20 Al-Watani Para Championships 2023

The bronze medalists also contributed to India's success at ITTF Fa20 Al-Watani Para Championships 2023. Trivendra Singh, Raj Arvidan, Hitesh Dolwani, Gajanan Parmar paired with Poonam, Poonam paired with Prachi, and Hitesh Dolwani paired with Kunal Arora all displayed exceptional skills and determination, earning bronze medals in their respective categories.

JD Madan's impressive performance in the Class 1 Men's category earned him a well-deserved bronze medal. Similarly, Sumit Shegal, Nithish Y Suresh, Jagannath Mukherjee, Bhavikaben Kukadiya, and Jagannath Mukherjee paired with Mahak secured bronze medals in their respective categories.

SAI Media @Media_SAI 5. Poonam/Prachi in Women Double WD - 15

6. Hitesh/Kunal in Double men MD-18

7. JD Madan in Class 1 Men

8. Sumit Shegal in Class 4 Men

9. Nithish Y Suresh in Class 4 Men

10. Jagannath Mukherjee in Class 10 Men

11. Bhavikaben Kukadiya in Class 6 women

SAI Media @Media_SAI



Congratulations to everyone!🥳

