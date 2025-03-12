“The Olympics are the real goal" - Young table tennis sensation Diya Chitale sets her sights at the Olympic Games

At just 21 years old, Diya Chitale has already proven herself to be one of the brightest talents in Indian table tennis. Representing Maharashtra at the 38th National Games, she captured attention with a standout performance, reaching the final after defeating a tough opponent, and followed it up with a title at the Senior National Table Tennis Championships. For Chitale, however, this achievement is just another step on her larger journey, one that she hopes will eventually lead her to an Olympic gold medal.

Ad

Chitale’s love for table tennis began at a young age. By the time she was eight, she was already hooked on the sport, and by the age of 12, she was competing professionally. Since then, her path has been marked by relentless dedication, countless hours of practice, and an unwavering focus on her goal of representing India on the world stage. Reflecting on her journey speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, she acknowledged the inevitable ups and downs of sports but stressed the importance of pushing through challenges.

Ad

Trending

“One should keep working hard and enjoy the spirit of sportsmanship,” she said. Her perspective highlights the mindset of a true competitor, one who understands that the journey is as important as the destination.

Chitale credited much of her success to her long-time coach, Sachin Shetty. Their bond and understanding have been crucial to her growth as an athlete. “He’s been there for me through my highs and lows. Without his support, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said. This strong coach-athlete relationship has played a significant role in her development, allowing her to consistently perform at a high level.

Ad

The National Games and the Senior National Table Tennis Championships represent more than just a platform for Chitale to showcase her skills, they are also an important stepping stone toward her ultimate goal of Olympic success. While appreciating the top-tier facilities and support the Games provide, Chitale keeps her focus on the bigger picture.

“These events are vital for gaining experience and refining my game,” she said. “The Olympics are the real goal, and I’m just taking it one step at a time.”

Ad

Diya Chitale's message to aspiring athletes

For aspiring athletes, Chitale has a simple yet powerful message: “Don’t worry too much about winning or losing. Focus on working hard, and always give your best. Enjoy the game.” These words serve as a reminder that sports are about more than just trophies, they’re about personal growth, resilience, and passion for the sport.

As Chitale continues her ascent in the world of table tennis, she remains focused on the ultimate prize, an Olympic gold medal for India. With each tournament, she moves closer to her dream, and in doing so, she’s becoming a source of inspiration for young athletes across the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback