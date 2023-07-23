"They can achieve so much" - Quadri Aruna backs Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale to shine at Asian Games 2023

Quadri Aruna was one of U Mumba TT's first picks at the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 player draft. The team signed the services of the ace Nigerian paddler to add valuable experience to their squad.

One of the key members of the U Mumba TT team, Quadri is known for his stellar record. Fondly called as the 'King of Africa', his performance so far at UTT this season has been nothing short of sensational.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Quadri revealed the secret behind his energetic antics, which are often caught on camera, energy which is quite infective and rubs onto his teammates.

"It's team events. Even if you lose, you have to know it's in continuation. You have to give support, you have to give positive energy to your teammates. We stick together as a team and fight together as a family. We keep fighting and fighting till it goes our way."

Quadri backed his teammates Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale to have a dream run at the Asian Games 2023, with the duo selected in various categories for the Indian contingent.

"I wish them (Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale) good luck. Everything is possible. Manika (Batra) did it before when she won a medal. They can actually do better. They've been doing very well over the past couple of months and the confidence is increasing in them."

He firmly believes in the two youngsters and asked them to believe in themselves while continuing to stay disciplined and focused. The 34-year-old stated that the two can achieve a lot if they give it their all.

"I strongly believe it's very possible to do (winning a medal). Just to keep believing in themselves, continue to work very hard. Stay disciplined and remain focused. The sky will be the limit. They can achieve so much."

Quadri feels that UTT has improved the quality of Indian table tennis

Quadri Aruna believes that Ultimate Table Tennis has played a huge part in improving the standard of table tennis in India, both in terms of its popularity and the players' skills.

"It has actually improved the sport of table tennis a lot in India. Also it gives more popularity because you have many top players playing. It encourages many young players. Indian players get a chance to improve, get to know more and get some confidence. This competition has improved the sport of table tennis in India."

The experienced campaigner uses a paddle which has green and black as its colours as opposed to the regular red and black. He divulged that he prefers this as it matches with Nigeria's flag which gives him that extra motivation to play.

"I love green because the flag of Nigeria is green so it's really something special for me to play with."

U Mumba TT will be banking on Quadri Aruna to get them back to winning ways after they lost their previous fixture against the Goa Challengers. With the side looking solid and up for qualification, he will be key for the team in crunch situations.