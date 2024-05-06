“This was my biggest achievement in my singles career" - Manika Batra after her win against World No. 2 Wang Manyu

India’s women’s singles star Manika Batra stunned World No. 2 Wang Manyu in her second-round encounter at the Saudi Smash 2024 on Monday (May 6).

After conceding the first game 6-11, Batra displayed an incredibly composed approach in the succeeding sets. Looking determined after the early setback, the 28-year-old Indian paddler orchestrated a remarkable turnaround.

Minimizing her errors and playing some phenomenal shots, Batra went on to win the second, third, and fourth sets 11-5, 11-7, and 12-10, respectively, to seal the match and cause arguably the biggest upset in the tournament so far.

In a video interaction following the match, an overjoyed Manika Batra remarked:

“This was my biggest achievement in my singles career, and I'm really, really happy that I won against her.”

Batra also acknowledged the hard work she has put in along with the unwavering support and invaluable contributions of her coach, Aman Balgu, practice partner Kirill Barabanov, and trainers. She added:

“I've been working hard in my training sessions with my coach, Aman Balgu, and practice partner, Kirill Barabanov, and my trainers.”

“I'm really happy that I worked hard because this isn’t a one-day’s effort; of course, you have to keep on working hard for days, months, years, so, yes, I am very happy those training sessions were useful,” she added.

The Asian Games medalist also promised her supporters that she would continue to give her best and keep up the fighting spirit she showed today in her matches to come.

“I'll keep this fighting spirit like I did today. I was fighting for every ball. I didn't give up. So, I'll keep this fighting spirit for my next match and coming tournaments,” she concluded.

Batra will now take on World No. 14 from Germany, Nina Mittelham, in the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament.

Doubles pairs also secure impressive wins at the Saudi Smash 2024

In the mixed doubles category, India’s sole representatives, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade, also caused an upset, beating the World No. 6 duo of Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles in the round of 16.

Despite trailing 1-2, the Indian pair staged an impressive comeback, ultimately triumphing over the Spanish pair in a gripping five-set match. The final scoreline stood at 11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Meanwhile, in the women's doubles event, Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee got the better of Egypt's Mariam and Marwa Alhodaby in a convincing 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 win to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.