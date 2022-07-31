"This has to be the lowest point in the Indian women's table tennis history" - Fans react after India lose 2-3 to Malaysia in CWG 2022 quarter-finals

India's Manika Batra lost steam and came a cropper against 19-year-old Karen Lyne of Malaysia in India's quarter-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).
Manika Batra, who has had convincing wins in the event so far, looked completely different and was out of touch for most parts of the game. In the end, a straight games 6-11, 3-11, 9-11 defeat put India on the mat.
In the opening doubles Malaysia beat India 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6). Manika Batra beat Ying Ho 3-2 (11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3) in the first singles to enable India bounce back in the contest.
Reeth Tennison loses a cliffhanger
In the final game, Reeth Tennison lost to Ying Ho (2-3). Reeth and Ying were in no mood to give up, but the former went ahead in the first game (12-10).
Both players fought tooth and nail in the second game, with Reeth taking a 5-4 lead. But in the end, Malaysia won 11-8, to bounce back in the competition.
The Malaysian player took the lead in the third game 4-2, but this time Reeth sealed it with a 11-6 win.
In the fourth game, Ying capitalized on a 9-8 lead at a crucial juncture to pocket the game 11-9 and level the tie at 2-2.
There was a tense moment in the decider as Reeth gradually lost grip over the contest. The Malaysian shot into a 6-3 lead, leaving the Indian player to play catch up. Ying took control and won 11-8 to give Malaysia a place in the semi-finals of CWG 2022.
