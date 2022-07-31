"This has to be the lowest point in the Indian women's table tennis history" - Fans react after India lose 2-3 to Malaysia in CWG 2022 quarter-finals

India's Manika Batra lost steam and came a cropper against 19-year-old Karen Lyne of Malaysia in India's quarter-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022).

Manika Batra, who has had convincing wins in the event so far, looked completely different and was out of touch for most parts of the game. In the end, a straight games 6-11, 3-11, 9-11 defeat put India on the mat.

In the opening doubles Malaysia beat India 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6). Manika Batra beat Ying Ho 3-2 (11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3) in the first singles to enable India bounce back in the contest.

Fans react after Manika Batra's loss

Indian fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment after Manika Batra failed to win her second singles game against Malaysia.

The loss put India on the backfoot as Reeth Tennison lost a cliffhanger in the final game as the defending champions were ousted in the quarter-finals.

Here are some of the reactions:

Vineet Manotra @vineetmanotra This has to be the lowest point in the Indian women's table tennis history...Absolutely horrendous performance....Shameful to say the least....Manika Batra should better wake up and start focusing on her game.... This has to be the lowest point in the Indian women's table tennis history...Absolutely horrendous performance....Shameful to say the least....Manika Batra should better wake up and start focusing on her game....

Shahid Judge @shahidthejudge Karen Lyne, 19, is unranked but beats World No 41 Manika Batra to come up with the biggest upset so far at the #CommonwealthGames2022 #TableTennis event. She levels the tie for Malaysia against India in the quarterfinal and sends it into the decider. Karen Lyne, 19, is unranked but beats World No 41 Manika Batra to come up with the biggest upset so far at the #CommonwealthGames2022 #TableTennis event. She levels the tie for Malaysia against India in the quarterfinal and sends it into the decider.

Aditya @pradeep__3576 all the best for future. just because results are not in our favour doesn't mean she tried not well. infact she too trying hard maybe it's not our day. manika batra set her level at this high that one unexpected loose can't even imagine. come back strongerall the best for future. #CWG2022 just because results are not in our favour doesn't mean she tried not well. infact she too trying hard maybe it's not our day. manika batra set her level at this high that one unexpected loose can't even imagine. come back stronger 💪 all the best for future. #CWG2022 https://t.co/6tBn91K5lu

Shivanshu Tiwari @Shiivv1304 Huge huge upset . Defending Champions India knocked out of quarter finals . Manika batra didn't play quite to her potential . Big Disappointment #CommonwealthGames2022 Huge huge upset . Defending Champions India knocked out of quarter finals . Manika batra didn't play quite to her potential . Big Disappointment #CommonwealthGames2022

Prathik 🇮🇳 @traphikp in Table Tennis. Defending Champions Women's team crashed out in Quarter finals.



Manika Batra ending up on the wrong side of an upset changed the tide. We still tried hanging on by a thread till the end.



#CWG2022India Disappointing result from #CWG22 for Bharatin Table Tennis. Defending Champions Women's team crashed out in Quarter finals.Manika Batra ending up on the wrong side of an upset changed the tide. We still tried hanging on by a thread till the end. Disappointing result from #CWG22 for Bharat 🇮🇳 in Table Tennis. Defending Champions Women's team crashed out in Quarter finals.Manika Batra ending up on the wrong side of an upset changed the tide. We still tried hanging on by a thread till the end.#CWG2022India

Niyati #MaskUpIndia @NiacinDoc



#CWG2022India



@Media_SAI @IndiaSports Kudos to Reeth Tennison.. she really gave her best but Manika Batra..what just happened there.. what a bizarre loss.. Kudos to Reeth Tennison.. she really gave her best but Manika Batra..what just happened there.. what a bizarre loss..#CWG2022India @Media_SAI @IndiaSports

s @_sectumsempra18



#CWG2022 Malaysia have ousted the defending champions and manika batra is absolutely gutted. She can't believe it. Malaysia have ousted the defending champions and manika batra is absolutely gutted. She can't believe it.#CWG2022

Reeth Tennison loses a cliffhanger

In the final game, Reeth Tennison lost to Ying Ho (2-3). Reeth and Ying were in no mood to give up, but the former went ahead in the first game (12-10).

Both players fought tooth and nail in the second game, with Reeth taking a 5-4 lead. But in the end, Malaysia won 11-8, to bounce back in the competition.

The Malaysian player took the lead in the third game 4-2, but this time Reeth sealed it with a 11-6 win.

In the fourth game, Ying capitalized on a 9-8 lead at a crucial juncture to pocket the game 11-9 and level the tie at 2-2.

There was a tense moment in the decider as Reeth gradually lost grip over the contest. The Malaysian shot into a 6-3 lead, leaving the Indian player to play catch up. Ying took control and won 11-8 to give Malaysia a place in the semi-finals of CWG 2022.

Live streaming and TV channel details of CWG 2022

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

