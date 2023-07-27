"This could be a preparatory tournament for the Asian Games" - Manav Thakkar believes UTT serves as preparation for Asian Games 2023

India's young table tennis sensation, Manav Thakkar, is certainly one of the paddlers to watch out for in the future. With some quick reflexes and a brain that never stops analyzing, Manav has jaw-dropping skills under his belt.

Currently playing for U Mumba TT at Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 (UTT), Manav is one of the key players in the setup. Although his season has not been as successful as he would've liked it to be, Manav continues to impress with his pinpoint accuracy.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, the ace paddler believed that playing difficult matches at UTT was essential, as matches in the Asian Games would also be of this level.

"It's really important that we are getting these sort of matches because in the Asian Games too we will have high-level of matches. Also we have so much of time between games for training that we can use it well for Asian Games," he said.

After UTT, the Indian contingent will come together to train for the marquee competition, something Manav Thakkar is looking forward to.

"Before Asian Games we have a training camp and the entire team will be training together. This could be a preparatory tournament for the Asian Games," he added.

"Our gelling is good" - Manav Thakkar opens up on his partnership with Lily Zhang

A beaming Manav was pleased to have gotten Lily Zhang at the UTT Draft and the duo have lived up to the hype. The pair have often turned the tide in U Mumba's favor.

"We knew she plays really good but when we saw that on table and we all were really happy. In the training sessions, Lily is more confident than ever. Our gelling is very good. What I felt at the auction is that both of us are fast players. Style should suit and it's working," Thakkar said.

Manav Thakkar also spoke about how they complement each other well and are there to cover up in case the other is not having the best of days. He praised her quality of always staying calm too.

"She's a very good person. She's always calm, always enjoying making memories. That's important. If I'm not able to play good she's motivating me, she's complimenting me and if it's the vice-versa then I do it. We have the same style so it gets a bit easier to do it as well," he added.

U Mumba TT will play a virtual quarter-final against Puneri Paltan TT on Thursday, with the winner of the contest all set to qualify for the playoffs. U Mumba TT will be banking on Manav Thakkar to come good in this all-important fixture.