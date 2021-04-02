Tokyo Olympics-bound paddler G Sathiyan opts against long quarantine; says it's harsh on body 

Star Indian paddler G Sathiyan has stated that serving a long quarantine will be harsh on the body and will start training with Indian sparring partners later this month as preparations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The World No.37 G Sathiyan landed in Warsaw on Thursday to play for his club Sokolaw SA Jaroslaw in the Polish Super Liga knockouts.

The ace paddler qualified for the Tokyo Olympics last month, topping the South Asian group in the Asian qualifiers in Doha. He defeated compatriot Achanta Sharath Kamal and Pakistan’s Rameez Muhammad to book his maiden Olympic ticket.

G Sathiyan admitted there are a lot of things to be taken into account before chalking out a perfect training itinerary ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. He also pointed out that at this stage, one or two days of isolation are okay but a long one is definitely not recommended.

“There are lot of plans to bring in foreign sparring partners but that depends on the COVID situation in our country as well as quarantine rules in their countries. Another option is that we go to countries like Korea or China but then also the 14-day quarantine comes into play,” G Sathiyan told Sportskeeda upon his landing in Warsaw.

“At this point, 14-day quarantine is definitely not really good for our preparations. One or two days are okay but a week or 14-day quarantine is harsh to the body and also mentally. Travelling to Europe is also not a good option. If the COVID situation eases everywhere then there is a possibility of travelling or calling foreign sparing partners.”

G Sathiyan to have Anirban Ghosh as sparring partner

The situation means G Sathiyan needs to concentrate on the Indian sparring partners at the moment and will have Anirban Ghosh for company after he reaches Chennai following his Polish Super Liga stint. He also credited TTFI for the support and informed talks are on with some Asian countries for training programs.

“I will be calling Anirban Ghosh. I have played against him before in the Nationals and he will be coming to Chennai once I finish my Poland stint. I will try to call even one or two more Indian sparring partners later on," G Sathiyan added.

Advertisement

"I have a really good team in my fitness trainer, coach Raman sir, the dietician and we will be working hard to get myself in the best possible shape before the Olympics.”

Grand welcome at the Chennai international airport last night by SDAT !!

Was such a sweet gesture for them to come over even at 2am late night.



The support of SDAT and TN Govt has been tremendous over the last few years !!

Thank you🙏#sathiyantt #Tokyo2020@sharathkamal1 pic.twitter.com/pdVOLWS0Oq — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) March 22, 2021

Polish Super Liga offers quality game time to G Sathiyan

The Polish Super Liga is one of the toughest European competitions and his stay there will serve him with the best match practice in these tough times. Sokolaw SA Jaroslaw will be in quarterfinal action on April 2 and if they win they will have to play a two-leg semifinal on April 7 and 11 respectively.

“It’s really good to play some quality matches at these uncertain times. I don’t want to miss this opportunity although it’s very close after spending some gruelling time in Doha. I felt this is the only opportunity I will get to play some quality matches. I feel confident and am mentally very strong,” G Sathiyan said.

Provided Sokolaw SA Jaroslaw wins their quarterfinal encounter on Friday, they will be up against world No.65 and top Polish paddler Jakub Dyjas and world No.48 Croatian Andrej Gacina in the semis.

“It’s going to be challenging but my expectations are to win all these matches and take my club to the finals. I hope I can take confidence from the Olympic qualifiers and take it to the Polish Super Liga,” G Sathiyan concluded.

It will be interesting to see if G Sathiyan can make the most of his European experience at the Olympics while representing India.