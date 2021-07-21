Tokyo Olympics Table Tennis draw: Full schedule for Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee events 

The Tokyo Olympics is all set to begin on July 23. India will be sending its largest-ever contingent to compete in 18 sports at the Games, which consists of 119 athletes.

There are many talented athletes that will head to the Tokyo Olympics in the hopes of a podium finish. Table tennis is one such sport in which the Indians are fully loaded.

4 Indians paddlers will be competing against the best in the world to help India win its first medal in TT. Among the group of paddlers, Achanta Sharath Kamal is the most experienced player. Kamal will be heading into his 4th Olympic campaign and is currently ranked 32nd in the world.

Meanwhile, Manika Batra will be heading to her second Olympic games. G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee will also be making their debuts at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is a look at the full schedule for the table tennis team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian paddlers schedule at the Tokyo Olympics

July 24, Saturday

Men's Individual Round 1

Participants: G. Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal

Round 1 starts at 5:30 AM IST

G Sathiyan vs [bye]

Sharath Kamal vs [bye]

Women's Individual Round 1

Participants: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee

Round 1 starts at 5:30 AM IST

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstrom [Sweden]

Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin [Great Britain]

Mixed Doubles

Participants: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra

Round 1 starts at 7:45 AM IST

Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra vs Lin Yun-ju, Cheng I-Cheng [Chinese Taipei]

July 25, Sunday

Mixed Doubles

Quarter-finals start at 6:30 AM IST

[to be decided after first round]

Men's Singles

Round 2 starts at 10:30 AM IST

[will be played only if they win Round 1]

G Sathiyan vs Brian Afanador [Puerto Rico]/ Lam Siu Hang [Hong Kong]

Women's Singles

Round 2 starts at 10:30 AM IST

[will be played only if they win Round 1]

Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska [Ukraine]

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Yu Fu [Portugal]

Mixed Doubles

Semi-finals start at 4:30 PM IST

[will be decided on the basis of the quarter-final result]

July 26, Monday

Men's Singles

Round 2 starts at 11:00 AM IST

[will be played only if they win Round 1]

Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia [Portugal]

Women's Singles

Round 3 starts at 11:00 AM IST

[will be played only if they win Round 1]

Manika Batra vs Sofia Pulcanova [Austria]

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Mima Ito [Japan]

Mixed Doubles

Bronze medal match starts at 4:30 PM IST

[if they qualify]

Gold medal match starts at 5:30 PM IST

[if they qualify]

July 27, Tuesday

Men's Singles

Round 3 starts at 5:30 AM IST

[if they qualify]

G Sathiyan vs Harimoto Tomokazu [Japan]

Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long [China]

Women's Singles Round of 16

Starts at 6:30 AM IST

[if they qualify]

Please Note: From July 28 - July 30 [Men's and Women's singles quarters/semis and finals will be played]

