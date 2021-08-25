Tokyo Paralympics: Deepa Malik heaps praise on Sonalben Patel

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik was a witness as the Indian para-athletes got off to a disappointing start at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday. Paddlers Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel, the only Indians in action on Day 1, lost their first-round matches.

The duo still have a slender chance of progressing to the next round should they win their next league matches and hope for other results to go their way.

Deepa Malik, who was present at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, was particularly impressed with Sonal's play. In a video message posted on Twitter, she said:

“I am very happy to be here for the opening match. It is the first day of the Paralympics. We have Sonal Patel and Bhavina who are making their debut. We can see her (Sonal) playing confidently. I'm hoping for the best.”

However, Sonalben Patel eventually went down 2-3 to China's Qian Li in her opening Group D match. She put in a superb effort and almost pulled off an upset over the World No. 4 Li Qian.

The Indian took the first game 11-9, but Li Qian stormed back with an 11-3 rout in the second game. Sonalben Patel bounced back to claim a heroic third game, 17-15, after a gritty fight.

The Indian paddler soon forced a fifth game in the five-set thriller. However, Li Qian held her nerve and got the better of Sonalben Patel in the next two games to take the match 3-2.

Deepa Malik in awe of Sonalben Patel

Deepa Malik watching Sonalben Patel in action at the Tokyo Paralympic Games

After the match, Deepa Malik said it was stunning to see the fight from Sonalben Patel and the effort should stand her in good stead for all future endeavors.

She wrote on Twitter:

“Sonal gave a tough fight. To be pitched against a Chinese player and pull it to a 2-2 draw and then give in by a few points. To have five game sets to play in severe disability is a stunningly satisfying performance. This match gives her the confidence that she needed.”

Later, Bhavina Patel also went down to China's Ying Zhou 0-3 (3-11, 9-11, 2-11) in the first-round match of the Group A women's individual table tennis C4 division.

