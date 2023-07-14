Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Bengaluru Smashers preview, schedule and squads

The Bengaluru Smashers are all set to make their debut in season four of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. Their first match is against U Mumba on 14th July at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. With high hopes of starting their inaugural season on a strong note, the Smashers are aiming for a memorable beginning.

The Bengaluru Smashers boast a well-balanced squad with a mix of experienced players and promising youngsters. Leading the Bengaluru Smashers is the esteemed Indian paddler, Manika Batra, who currently holds the 35th spot in the ITTF World rankings. With her exceptional skills and experience, Batra will be ready to guide her team to success.

Additionally, the franchise has made two crucial international signings, Natalia Bajor and Kirill Gerassimenko. These players are known for their tactical brilliance, which could play a pivotal role in Bengaluru's triumphs throughout the season.

Alongside the seasoned players, the team also has talented youngsters who are eager to prove their mettle. With a perfect blend of experience and youth, the Bengaluru Smashers are among the top title contenders.

In their debut campaign, the Bengaluru Smashers are hoping for a strong show of support from their fans. They eagerly anticipate a packed stadium, with fans turning up in large numbers to cheer them on. As they step onto the UTT 2023 stage, they will be confident in their abilities and determined to leave a lasting impression.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Bengaluru Smashers Squad

Indian Players: Manika Batra, Sanil Shetty, Poymantee Baisya, Ankur Bhattacharjee

Overseas Players: Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan), Natalia Bajor (Poland)

Coaches: Sachin Shetty, Vesna Ojstersek

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Bengaluru Smashers Schedule

14th July, Friday

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7:30 PM IST

18th July, Tuesday

Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi, 7:30 PM IST

20th July, Thursday

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7:30 PM IST

23rd July, Sunday

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Smashers, 7:30 PM IST

25th July, Tuesday

Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 PM IST

Poll : 0 votes