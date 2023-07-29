Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Chennai Lions cruise to final with a convincing victory over Puneri Paltan TT

Chennai Lions defeated Puneri Paltan TT in the second semifinal of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 by 8-3 to make it to the final. The defending champions will meet Goa Challengers in the title clash.

Benedikt Duda blanked Omar Assar in the first match of the day to give a 3-0 lead to Chennai Lions. Duda had a convincing victory as he cruised past Assar by 11-5, 11-7, 11-6.

Yangzi Liu extended the lead by defeating Hana Matelova in the women's singles match. The Chennai Lions paddler lost the first game 3-11. In the second, the game was hanging in the balance until Liu won multiple points to take it. The third game was comparatively one-sided as Yangzi found her way through to win the game as well as the match.

The mixed doubles competition witnessed Sharath/Yangzi pair overcome a tight challenge from Manush/Hana. The Chennai Lions pair won 11-4, 9-11, 11-6.

Sharath/Yangzi dominated the first game to take it 11-4. Manush/Hana had to pull things back to stay in the hunt. The pair went all blazing in the second game and ended up winning it 11-9. In the all-important final game, Sharath Kamal's forehand stood out as the duo grabbed the decider 11-6.

Sharath Kamal came back to meet Manush Shah in the men's singles competition of the tie. Chennai Lions were leading 7-2 at that stage, and Puneri Paltan TT had to win all their games to qualify for the next round.

Manush Shah had an excellent start to the match by winning the first game 11-5. However, he could not get going against the experienced paddler as Sharath Kamal bounced back to win the next game 11-5. With that, Chennai Lions reached 8-3 before the final singles match.

Chennai Lions will meet Goa Challengers in the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 on Sunday, 30 July 2023. The defending champions will look to continue their domination in the final as well.

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Result

Chennai Lions 8-3 Puneri Paltan TT

Men's Singles

Benedikt Duda 3-0 Omar Assar

Scores: 11-5, 11-7, 11-6

Women's Singles

Yangzi Liu 2-1 Hana Matelova

Scores: 3-11, 11-8, 11-7

Mixed Doubles

Sharath/Yangzi 2-1 Manush/Hana

Scores: 11-4, 9-11, 11-6

Men's Singles

Sharath Kamal 1-1 Manush Shah

Scores: 5-11, 11-5