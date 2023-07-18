Dabang Delhi TTC recorded their first win of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 as they defeated Bengaluru Smashers in the 6th match of the League.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran produced a positive start for the Dabang Delhi TTC. He won the first game 11-6 in his match against Kirill Gerassimenko. The Indian paddler lost his rhythm in the second game as Gerassimenko won it with ease at 11-4. In the thrilling final game, Sathiyan held his nerves to win 11-9.

Ayhika Mukherjee played the women's singles for Dabang Delhi in this tie, instead of Barbora. Ayhika stunned Natalia to give a 4-2 lead to Dabang Delhi TTC.

Ayhika won the first two games convincingly - 11-7, 11-6. Natalia bounced back well in the final game to win it by 11-7. Thus, Dabang Delhi won the first two matches of the tie.

In the mixed doubles, Sathiyan/Barbora had a forgettable start as several unforced errors gave the game to the Bengaluru Smashers. Kirill/Manika won the first two games 11-4, 11-9 to take the first match of the tie.

However, Sathiyan/Barbora made a comeback in the final game to win 11-6. After match three, Dabang Delhi led the tie 5-4.

Jon Perrson blanked Sanil Shetty to help Dabang Delhi to win the tie even before the final match. Perrson won the first game 11-4 with ease. Sanil Shetty provided a good fight in the second, but Jon Perrson was too good for him as he grabbed the game 11-7.

He completed the match with an 11-8 win to help Dabang Delhi TTC to move to 8-4. This is the second 3-0 loss for Sanil Shetty in the league.

The fan favourite Manika Batra went down fighting against the sensational Sreeja Akula. The match was a close thriller with nothing to separate both stars. Batra won the first game 11-9. She was 10-5 at one point, but Sreeja won four points in a row to get to 10-9. But Manika edged past her in the final moments of the game.

Sreeja Akula took the initial lead in Game 2 and moved to 7-5. An unforced error from Sreeja helped Manika get to 9-9. The game then went to Golden Point, which Sreeja won, thanks to some advice from Sathiyan in the camp.

Manika Batra raced to a 6-2 lead in the final game. Sreeja won three points in a row and took the game to 7-6. The youngster stunned Manika in the final game to win 11-8. Dabang Delhi TTC thus completed a massive 10-5 victory over Bengaluru Smashers to open their account.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers Result

Dabang Delhi TTC 10-5 Bengaluru Smashers

Men's Singles

Sathiyan G 2-1 Kirill Gerassimenko

Score: 11-6, 4-11, 11-9

Women's Singles

Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 Natalia Bajor

Score: 11-7, 11-6, 7-11

Mixed Doubles

Sathiyan/Barbora 1-2 Kirill/Manika

Score: 4-11, 7-11, 11-6

Men's Singles

Jon Perrson 3-0 Sanil Shetty

Score: 11-4, 11-7, 11-8

Women's Singles

Sreeja Akula 2-1 Manika Batra

Score: 9-11, 11-10, 11-9