Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Goa Challengers reach final after a nail-biting win against Dabang Delhi TTC

Goa Challengers becomes the first team to reach the final of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 after a thrilling victory over Dabang Delhi TTC. The Challengers held their nerves to win by 8-7 in the first semi-final.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave an excellent start to Dabang Delhi TTC with a 2-1 victory over Harmeet Desai. In the all-Indian affair, Sathiyan grabbed the first two games 11-3, 11-9, before Harmeet bounced back to win the final game.

Suthasini Sawettabut helped Goa Challengers get a win on board as she defeated Ayhika Mukherjee by 2-1. Suthasini came back after losing the second game by 8-11 to complete the victory by 11-3.

Sathiyan/Barbora kept Dabang Delhi TTC in the hunt by winning the mixed doubles match against Harmeet/Suthasini. After losing the first game, the Delhi pair clinched the next two games via Golden Point.

Alvaro Robles brought Goa Challengers back into the game by defeating Jon Persson in the men's singles. Alvaro Robles lost the first game but came back to take the next two 11-10, 11-7.

After the fourth game, the tie was in the balance as both teams had six game points each. Both teams needed at least two games not only to take the final match but also to move to the final of the tournament.

Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison fought in the final match of the day. Reeth Tennison won the first game 11-4 but dropped the next 6-11. Tennison held her nerves in the final game to win 11-8.

With this victory, Reeth Tennison also propelled Goa Challengers to the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. Despite finishing in the top spot, Dabang Delhi could not make it to the final.

Goa Challengers vs Dabang Delhi TTC Result

Goa Challengers 8-7 Dabang Delhi TTC

Men's Singles

Harmeet Desai 1-2 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Scores: 3-11, 9-11, 11-8

Women's Singles

Suthasini Sawettabut 2-1 Ayhika Mukherjee

Scores: 11-5, 8-11, 11-3

Mixed Doubles

Harmeet/Suthasini 1-2 Sathiyan/Barbora

Scores: 11-8, 10-11, 10-11

Men's Singles

Alvaro Robles 2-1 Jon Persson

Scores: 6-11, 11-10, 11-7

Women's Singles

Reeth Tennison 2-1 Sreeja Akula

Scores: 11-4, 6-11, 11-8