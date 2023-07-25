The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) season 4 has entered its business end with all teams having a fair chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

Each team has played four ties after the match between Dabang Delhi TTC and U Mumba TT on Monday, July 24. All six teams have one final shot to make it or break it in the last round of the league stage.

Achanta Sharath Kamal's Chennai Lions sit on the top of the table with 35 points. Dabang Delhi are just behind them with 33 points.

Harmeet Desai's Goa Challengers have accumulated 30 points from four ties and are followed by Puneri Paltan (28 points) and U Mumba TT (28 points) at fourth and fifth place respectively.

UTT debutant Bengaluru Smashers are languishing at the bottom of the points table with 26 points. Each point is determined by the number of games a team wins in a 15-game match.

The Bengaluru outfit will face Goa Challengers in their last league game on July 25 and they need to register at least 12 or more games victorious. However, Bengaluru will expect either Chennai Lions or Dabang Delhi TTC to go down heavily in their last match against each other.

On the other hand, Goa Challengers should win their tie by the barest margin of 8-7 to extend a big lead over the teams placed below them on the points table.

Both Chennai and Delhi need to win at least seven matches when they take on each other to consolidate their positions in the top two. Chennai should confirm their place in the semis even if they win five games against Delhi.

The last game between Puneri and U Mumba will be a decider for probably the final spot. With both teams having won an equal number of league games so far, we are all set for a virtual quarterfinal on July 27.

The first and second semi-final will be held on July 28 & 29 respectively. The final will be played on July 30.