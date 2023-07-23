Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Natalia Bajor blanks Archana Kamath as Bengaluru Smashers edge past Puneri Paltan TTC in a thriller

Bengaluru Smashers stunned Puneri Paltan TTC in the 11th match of the Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023 and won the tie 8-7. Puneri Paltan TTC needed only one game to win the tie in the final match. Bajor clean-swept Puneri Paltan TTC's Archana Kamath to clinch the game.

Omar Assar and Kirill Gerassimenko fought hard in the first match of the day. Assar took the first game by winning five points on the trot after the scores read 6-8 at one stage.

Assar also dominated the start of the second game by moving to 5-1 initially, but Gerassimenko came back stronger to take the game via Golden Point. The Bengaluru Smashers Paddler won the next game through the Golden Point to take the match.

Hana Matelova had a 3-0 start against Manika Batra in the second match's first game. However, the Indian paddler bounced back to take the game 11-9. While she raced to a 5-2 lead in the next game, Matelova won multiple points on the trot to take the game 11-8.

Manika Batra proved too good in the final game as she took the match with an 11-6 win in the third game. Bengaluru Smashers led 4-2 after the end of the second match.

Manush Shah/Hana Matelova won the first game by 11-9 against Kirill Gerassimenko/Manika Batra in the mixed doubles. The Bengaluru Smashers pair pushed the next game to a Golden Point but it went Puneri Paltan's way as they tied it 4-4. Manush/Hana dominated the final game where they won 10 points in a row to take the final game 11-4.

Manush Shah helped Puneri Paltan TTC extend their lead as he won two games in a row by 11-9, 11-9. In the final game, Jeet Chandra defeated Puneri Paltan TTC to win by 11-7.

Puneri Paltan TTC needed one game to take the tie, while Bengaluru Smashers needed to win all three games. Archana Kamath and Natalia Bajor met in the final match of the day.

Natalia won the first game 11-8 and got a roaring response from the crowd. She continued to dominate by taking the second game 11-8. Archana Kamath, who had no answers for Natalia, had a good start in the final game.

However, Natalia won three points on the trot to win the match by 11-9. Natalia, who went winless so far, pulled off an extremely hard clean sweep to help her team win by 8-7.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TTC Result

Bengaluru Smashers 8-7 Puneri Paltan TTC

Men's Singles

Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 Omar Assar

Scores: 8-11, 11-10, 11-10

Women's Singles

Manika Batra 2-1 Hana Matelova

Scores: 11-9, 8-11, 11-6

Mixed Doubles

Kirill/Manika 0-3 Manush/Hana

Scores: 9-11, 10-11, 4-11

Men's Singles

Jeet Chandra 1-2 Manush Shah

Scores: 9-11, 9-11, 11-7

Women's Singles

Natalia Bajor 3-0 Archana Kamath

Scores: 11-8, 11-8, 11-9