Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers TT, Match 13

In Match 13 of Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023, Bengaluru Smashers defeated Goa Challengers TT by 9-6. Despite losing the tie, Goa Challengers became the first team to make it to the semi-final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

Bengaluru Smashers had a positive start to the tie. Kirill Gerassimenko came back after losing the first game to defeat Alvaro Robles 3-11, 11-8, 11-5. Manika Batra then extended the lead with a clean sweep over Reeth Tennison by 11-5, 11-5, 11-7. Bengaluru Smashers moved to 5-1 after the second match.

Reeth Tennison/Alvaro Robles gave the first victory for Goa Smashers as they got past Manika Batra/Kirill Gerassimenko by 2-1. The pair lost the first game but bounced back to win the next two. In the all-Indian affair in the men's singles, Jeet Chandra defeated Harmeet Desai by 2-1 to take Bengaluru Smashers over the line.

In the women's singles, Suthasini Sawettabut needed to win at least two games to take Goa Challengers to the playoffs. The paddler lost the first game to Natalia Bajor but won the next two to propel Goa Challengers to the semi-final. Bengaluru Smashers won the tie by 9-6.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 13

After Match 13 in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Goa Challengers moved to the top of the point table with 38 game points from their five ties and became the first team to qualify for the semi-final.

Bengaluru Smashers, who dominated the match on Tuesday (July 25) with a 9-6 victory over Goa Challengers, moved a few places in the points table to occupy the second position with 35 points and 12 match wins. Chennai Lions occupy the third spot with 35 game points and 12 match wins.

Dabang Delhi TTC is in fourth place with 11 match wins and 33 game points. Puneri Paltan TT is placed fifth with 28 game points from four ties. U Mumba TT is in the sixth spot with 28 game points and eight match wins.