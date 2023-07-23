Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT, Match 11

In the 11th match of Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023, Bengaluru Smashers defeated Puneri Paltan TT by 8-7 in a thrilling contest on Sunday.

Smashers needed a clean sweep in the final match to clinch the tie. Natalia Bajor dominated Archana Kamath and helped the Bengaluru side to win the tie.

Bengaluru Smashers had a positive start to the tie, as Kirill Gerassimenko defeated Omar Assar by 2-1. He lost the first game 11-8 but bounced back to win the final two games via Golden Point.

Manika Batra extended Bengaluru Smashers' lead by defeating Hana Matelova in the women's singles contest. She won the first game 11-9. Matelova bounced back to win the second game, but the Indian paddler dominated the third game and won it 11-6.

Manush/Hana then clean-swept Kirill/Manika to give Puneri Paltan TT a 5-4 lead after the third match. They won the mixed doubles 11-9, 11-10, 11-4 to complete the clean sweep.

Manush Shah extended Puneri Paltan TT's lead as he defeated Jeet Chandra in the fourth match 11-9, 11-9, 7-11.

Puneri Paltan TT led the tie 7-5 after the fourth match of the Ultimate Table Tennis contest. Bengaluru Smashers Paddler Natalia Bajor then stunned India's rising star Archana Kamath 3-0 to win the tie 8-7 for her team in a thrilling final match.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 11

After the 11th match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Chennai Lions continue to top the table with 35 points, two tie wins, and 12 match wins. Goa Challengers stay second with two tie wins, 30 points, and 11 match wins.

Puneri Paltan TT move to the third position with 28 points and nine match wins after today's tie. Bengaluru Smashers move to the fourth spot after today's victory. They have 26 points, two tie wins, and nine matches.

U Mumba TT and Dabang Delhi TTC have played only three ties and are at the bottom of the table with 24 and 22 game points, respectively.