Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru Smashers vs U Mumba TT, Match 2

Day 2 of the Ultimate Table Tennis League witnessed a roller Coaster game between U Mumba and Bengaluru Smashers. Both teams featured top players like Manika Batra, Quadri Aruna, and Indian rising star Diya Chitale. Bengaluru Smashers dominated the first two matches of the Tie 2 but lost the rhythm in the final three matches to lose the tie by 5-10.

In the clash between two overseas players- Kirill Gerassimenko and Quadri Aruna, Kirill Gerassimenko emerged as the winner with 11-3, 9-11, 11-8 to take the Game Point Lead 2-1.

The fan-favorite Manika Batra then defeated Indian rising star Diya Chitale in the Women's Singles. Diya Chitale gave tough competition to the ace paddler. Manika Batra had to win Game 1 in the Golden Point. Diya Chitale outplayed Manika Batra in Game 2 to win 11-7. However, Manika finished the match with an 11-6 victory. Bengaluru led the Tie with 4-2 after the second match.

In the mixed doubles, Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang held their nerves against Bengaluru Smashers Kirill Gerassimenko and Manika Batra. The first two games were decided through Golden Point and Manav/Lily won the third game by 11-6.

The Tie turned U Mumba's favor in the fourth match, thanks to Manav Thakkar's performance. The paddler outplayed Sanil Shetty 11-8, 11-3, and 11-7 to win three games. U Mumba led the Tie for the first time 7-5.

Lily Zhang then won the three games convincingly against Bengaluru Smashers' Natalia Bajor (11-6, 11-5, 11-4) to help U Mumba seal a 10-5 victory.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 2

After the end of the first two matches, Chennai Lions and U Mumba TT capture the first two places in the points table. Chennai Lions continues to top the table as they have won four matches so far.

U Mumba TT has won three matches. Bengaluru Smashers are in the third spot, ahead of Puneri Paltans TT, as they have won two matches.