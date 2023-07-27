Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC, Match 14

Dabang Delhi TTC won the 14th match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 by defeating Chennai Lions 9-6 on Wednesday. Both Dabang Delhi TTC and Chennai Lions qualified for the playoffs after the result. Dabang Delhi TTC moved to the top of the table with this victory.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave a roaring start to Dabang Delhi TTC with a clean sweep over Sharath Kamal. Sathiyan won the game by 11-10, 11-3 and 11-6.

Chennai Lions' Yangzi Liu won the next match by defeating Sreeja Akula 2-1. After winning the first game 11-8, she lost the next one before bouncing back to win the final game by 11-8.

Sathiyan/Barbora extended Dabang Delhi TTC's lead by defeating Sharath/Yangzi in the mixed doubles. The Chennai Lions paddler Benedikt Duda then kept the team in the hunt as he defeated Jon Persson by 8-11, 11-6 and 11-7.

Barbora Balazova helped the Dabang Delhi TTC to seal the victory by 9-6. She defeated Prapti Sen in the final match of the day.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 14

After the end of Match 14 in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Dabang Delhi TTC moves to the top of the table with 42 game points, 3 tie wins and 14 match wins. Chennai Lions, despite losing the last match, moves to the second spot in the table. They have 41 game points, 2 tie wins and 14 match wins.

Goa Challengers occupy the third spot with two tie wins, 13 match wins and 36 game points. Bengaluru Smashers are placed fourth in the points table with 35 game points and 15 match wins. However, they are knocked out of the League.

Puneri Paltan TT and U Mumba TT are in the bottom two positions at the moment. They have played only four ties and will meet in the final league tie. The winner of this tie will make it to the semi-final of the Ultimate Table Tennis.