Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers, Match 10

In Match 10 of Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023, Chennai Lions dominated Goa Challengers to win the tie by 11-4 on Saturday, July 22. Chennai Lions, who are coming into this game after a couple of losses, proved too good for Goa Challengers today as they won four out of five matches, including two clean sweeps.

Benedikt Duda edged past Alvaro Robles in the opening match to give Chennai Lions a 2-1 lead. He won the first and third games by 11-5 and 11-7 but lost the second one in the Golden Point.

Suthasini Sawettabut was the only player to win a match for Goa Challengers today. She defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1. Suthasini won the first game 11-8 but lost the second one in the Golden Point before clinching the final game by 11-6.

Sharath Kamal, who was below par in the last two ties, was outstanding as the ace paddler played two matches and clean-swept Goa Challengers in both. At first, in mixed doubles, he paired up with Yangzi to defeat Harmeet/Suthasini by 11-6, 11-6 and 11-10.

Sharath faced Harmeet in the fourth match of the tie and won the match by 11-9, 11-9, 11-8. With his result, Chennai Lions clinched the tie before the final match. The Chennai Lions Paddler Yangzi won her match by 11-4, 11-10, and 8-11 against Reeth Rishya to help Chennai Lions win by 11-4 in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 10

After the 10th match of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Goa Challengers slip to the second spot as Chennai Lions are back to the top of the table. After today's win, Chennai Lions has two tie wins, `12 match wins, and 35 game points. Goa Challengers have two tie wins, 11 match wins, and 30 game points.

U Mumba TT stays in the third spot with two tie wins, seven match wins and 24 points followed by Dabang Delhi TTC with 22 game points, one tie win, and seven matches.

Puneri Paltan TTC is in the fifth spot with two tie wins, seven matches win, and 21 game points. Bengaluru Smashers, with one tie win, five matches, and 18 game points, are at the bottom of the Ultimate Table League table.