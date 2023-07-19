Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 6

Dabang Delhi TTC gained their first win of the 4th edition of Ultimate Table Tennis as they defeated Bengaluru Smashers 10-5.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the first match against Kirill Gerassimenko. In the first game, he proved too good for the Bengaluru Smashers Paddler as he won by 11-6.

In the next, he lost the rhythm and ended the game with 4-11. The final game was a thriller, with both paddlers fighting hard for the win. However, the Indian star clinched the game by 11-9 to take the match 2-1.

Ayhika Mukherjee produced an impressive match against Natalia Bajor. Ayhika took the first two games but lost the third one. After the first two matches, Dabang Delhi led by 4-2.

Kirill/Manika won the first match of the tie for Bengaluru Smashers against Sathiyan/Barbora. The Bengaluru Smashers duo won the first two games 11-4, 11-9 to win the match. Sathiyan/Barbora outplayed Kirill/Manika to win the final game. Dabang Delhi continued to lead with 5-4.

The tie turned in favour of Dabang Delhi when Jon Perrson blanked Sanil Shetty to win the match by 3-0. The Dabang Delhi paddler took the first game with ease by 11-4.

Shetty produced a good fight in the second game, but it was not enough to stop the Dabang Delhi paddler. He also completed a perfect match by winning the third game 11-8. With a 3-0 win, Dabang Delhi TTC moved to 8 tie points even before the start of the final match.

However, the final match of the day was the most thrilling contest. The Indians Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula produced a nail-biting match, with the result going the youngster's way.

Manika Bhatra won the first game 11-9 but lost the next one in the Golden Point. Sreeja Akula held her nerves to win the next game 11-9. She stunned the fan favourite and helped Dabang Delhi TTC to finish the tie with a score of 10-5 in the 6th tie of Ultimate Table Tennis.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 6

After two matches each in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, U Mumba TT stays at the top of the table with two wins and 18 points. Chennai Lions are in the second position with 17 points, followed by Goa Challengers.

Dabang Delhi TTC, who produced a massive victory, moves to fourth position from the final spot. They have 15 points from their two matches. Puneri Paltan TTC is in the fifth spot with 13 points. Bengaluru Smashers are in the final spot and are the only team without a win in this Ultimate Table Tennis.