Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers, Match 3

In the third match of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Goa Challengers defeated Dabang Delhi by 10-5 on Saturday. The match featured fan favourites like Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Alvaro Robles, and Sreeja Akula.

Jon Persson and Alvaro Robles kick-started the day in the men's singles match. Alvaro Robles won the first Game 11-9. Jon Persson, who lost the plot in the latter part of Game One, began Game Two well and won it by 11-8.

However, Alvaro Robles proved too good for the Dabang Delhi paddler as he won the final game of the match by 11-4.

In the second match, India's Sreeja Akula had a slow start to game one but caught up later on to win it 11-7. She lost the second game due to a string of unforced errors. In the final game of the match, she sealed the victory by winning several points on the trot and took the game 11-9.

The Mixed Doubles match went in favour of Goa Challengers. Sathiyan/Barbora and Harmeet/Suthasini locked horns in the 3rd match. Harmeet/Suthasini clinched the first game 11-2.

Sathiyan made a few unforced errors. This helped Goa Challengers to seal the second game 11-6. The Dabang Delhi pair came back stronger in the third game to win 11-4.

Harmeet Desai defeated Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 in the fourth match. The first game saw Desai take an early lead. He went on to capitalize on it to win by 11-8.

The third game witnessed Gnanasekaran fight hard. The game went to a Golden Point, but an error from the Dabang Delhi star gave it to Harmeet Desai.

In the final match of the day, Barbora Balazova and Suthasini Sawettabut fought hard. Suthasini won the first game 11-7. However, Barbora raced to 9-3 in the second game. A massive comeback from Suthasini saw her clinch the second game 11-9.

She won eight points on a trot to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Barbora then ended the match on a positive note by winning the final game convincingly.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 3

After the end of Match 3, Chennai Lions continue to top the points table. Goa Challengers climbed to the second spot with a massive victory on Saturday. U Mumba TT, who also had a winning start to the League, are in the third position.

Bengaluru Smashers are currently in the fourth position. Despite losing their tie, they won two matches against U Mumba TT and are placed ahead of the other two teams. Puneri Paltan TTC and Dabang Delhi TTC are at the bottom of the points table.