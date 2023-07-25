Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT, Match 12

In Match 12 of Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023, Dabang Delhi TTC had a convincing 11-4 victory over U Mumba TT on Monday, July 24. Jon Perrson began the Delhi domination with a clean sweep over Manav Thakkar. Persson won the match by 11-8, 11-8, and 11-7.

The second match of the day was a complete contrast to the men's singles. Ayhika Mukherjee and Lily Zhang played three Golden Points in the match, and Ayhika Mukherjee came back after losing the first game to take the match. Dabang Delhi TTC extended their lead to 5-1 after the first two matches.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Barbora Balazova bounced back from a 5-11 loss to win the next two games of their Mixed doubles tie against Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang. The Dabang Delhi TTC duo won the match by 5-11, 11-5, 11-8 to extend the tie lead further by 7-2.

Aruna Quadri provided the only win for U Mumba TT, defeating Sathiyan Gnanasekaran by 11-6, 11-6, and 8-11. However, Sathiyan needed only one game to seal the tie. Dabang Delhi moved to 8-4 after the fourth match.

Sreeja Akula then stole the show with a clean sweep over Diya Chitale. The rising star won the match with 11-8, 11-9, and 11-8 over U Mumba TT paddler to end the tie on a high note. Dabang Delhi TTC completed the tie with an 11-4 victory.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 12

After Match 12 of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Chennai Lions continues to top the table with 35 game points. They have two tie wins, and 12 match wins from their four ties.

Dabang Delhi TTC, after today's victory over U Mumba TT, moves to second place with 33 game points, 11 match wins, and two tie wins. Goa Challengers are currently in the third spot with 30 game points and 11 match wins.

Puneri Paltan TT is placed fourth with 28 game points and nine match wins. U Mumba TT suffered a huge loss today and find themselves in the fifth spot with 28 game points and eight match wins.

Bengaluru Smashers are at the bottom of the table with nine match wins, 26 game points from their four ties. All six teams have won two ties each from their four matches in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023