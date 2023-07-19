Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT, Match 7

Goa Challengers defeated U Mumba TT in the seventh match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. U Mumba TT were the only unbeaten team in the League before this game and Goa Challengers handed them their first loss.

At first, Quadri Aruna won against Alvaro Robles by 2-1. He won the first game with ease by 11-6. Alvaro Robles took the next game to the Golden Point but lost it. Robles ended the final game on a high by defeating Quadri Aruna 11-8.

In the second game, Suthasini Sawettabut defeated Diya Chitale by 2-1. Suthasini won the first two games to seal the match, but Diya bounced back to win the final one.

The mixed doubles went Goa Challengers' way. Harmeet/Suthasini won the first two games 11-8 and 11-8 and lost the final one by 7-11. Goa Challengers moved to 7-5 after their win in the fourth match. Harmeet Desai defeated Manav Thakkar by 10-11, 11-7, 11-8 to take Goa Challengers closer to the victory.

In the final game, Reeth Tennison needed one game to win the tie, while Lily Zhang needed to win all three. The U Mumba paddler took the first game 11-6, but Reeth Tennison grabbed the second one to seal the victory for Goa Challengers. She ended the match with 6-11, 11-6, and 11-9 to produce a massive victory for Goa Challengers over U Mumba TT.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 7

With a win over U Mumba TT in the seventh match in Ultimate Table Tennis, Goa Challengers moves to the top of the points table. They have won ten matches so far and have 26 Game points. U Mumba TT, who was at the top of the table after the sixth match, moves down to the second spot. They have two tie wins and seven match wins.

Chennai Lions stays third in the points table with one win from two matches. Dabang Delhi TTC and Puneri Paltan TTC are in the fourth and fifth positions with one win each as well. Bengaluru Smashers are yet to open their account and have lost both their matches in the Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023.