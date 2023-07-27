Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Puneri Paltan TT vs U Mumba TT, Match 15

In the 15th match of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Puneri Paltan TT produced a convincing victory over U Mumba TT to qualify for the semifinal on Friday.

Manush Shah produced one of the best matches of his career to edge past Quadri Aruna. The Puneri Paltan TT paddler won the Men's singles match by 11-7, 8-11, 11-8. Hana Matelova extended Puneri Paltan TT's lead by defeating Lily Zhang in the second match. Hana won by 7-11, 11-10, 11-8. Puneri Paltan moved to 4-2 after the second match.

Hana Matelova and Manush Shah dominated the mixed doubles match against Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang. The Puneri Paltan TT pair lost the second game but turned things around in the final game to take the match by 11-8, 4-11, 11-5.

After the third match, Puneri Paltan TT moved to 6-3 and needed three games from two matches to make it to the playoffs. U Mumba TT needed to win both their matches to qualify.

Omar Assar went down by 8-11 in the first game against Manav Thakkar but bounced back to win the next two by 11-8 and 11-5 to propel Puneri Paltan TT to the semi-final.

In the final match of the day, Archana Kamath came back stronger after losing the first game to win the next two. Archana grabbed the second game in the Golden Point but had an easy 11-5 victory in the final game. Puneri Paltan TT ended the tie with a massive 10-5 over U Mumba TT.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 15

After the 15th match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Dabang Delhi TTC ends at the top of the table with 3 tie wins, 14 match wins and 42 points. Chennai Lions, who has two tie wins, ends with 41 points and 14 match wins.

Puneri Paltan TT, after a 10-6 victory in the final league match, moves to the third spot in the points table. They have three tie wins, 14 match wins and 38 points. Goa Challengers finishes in the fourth spot with two tie wins, 13 match wins and 36 game points.

The top four teams have qualified for the semi-final of Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023. U Mumba TT, win two tie wins, 8 match wins and 33 points, and ends in the bottom of the points table. Bengaluru Smashers finishes fourth with 3 tie wins, 15 match wins and 35 points.