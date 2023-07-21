Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Puneri Paltan TTC vs Dabang Delhi TTC, Match 9

In Match 9 of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Puneri Paltan TT defeated Dabang Delhi TTC, in a close encounter, by 8-7 to win their second match of the League.

Puneri Paltan TT had a good start to the tie as Omar Assar defeated Sathiyan in the first match. Omar lost the first game 6-11 but bounced back to win the next two by 11-8 and 11-4.

In the second match, Dabang Delhi TTC's Barbora Balazova produced a massive comeback as she won the final two games after losing the first one by 2-11. She defeated Hana Matelova via Golden Point in the final two games.

Sathiyan/Barbora won the mixed doubles match to help Dabang Delhi TTC to move 5-4 in the tie. The duo lost the first game to Manush/Hana in the Golden Point but won the next two games with ease to take the match.

Manush Shah kept Puneri Paltan TTC alive in the match by winning the men's singles against Jon Persson. Shah clinched the first game via Golden Point but lost the next one by 8-11, however, he proved too good for the Dabang Delhi TTC paddler as he clinched the final game by 11-4 to tie the match at 6-all.

In the must-win match, Archana Kamath met Sreeja Akula. Archana took the first game by 11-4 to take Puneri Paltan TT closer to victory. Sreeja came back stronger in the next one to level the match.

However, she had no answers for Archana Kamath's backhand in the final game. The rising star finished the match with an 11-6 win over Sreeja Akula.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 9

After Match 9 of Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, Goa Challengers continues to stay on top with 26 points. They have won two ties out of their three and ten matches. Chennai Lions are in the second spot with one tie win from their three ties. They have won eight matches and have 24 points.

U Mumba TT also has 24 points and two tie wins. They have won 7 matches so far. Dabang Delhi TTC, despite today's loss, is in the fourth spot with 7 matches and 22 points.

Puneri Paltan TTC has moved to the fifth spot with two tie wins, seven matches, and 21 points. Bengaluru Smashers are in the final position of the Ultimate Table Tennis League Table with one tie win, six matches, and 18 points.