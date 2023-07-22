Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Puneri Paltan TT edge past Dabang Delhi TTC in a close contest

Puneri Paltan TT defeated Dabang Delhi TTC in Match 9 of the Ultimate Table Tennis League. The rising star from India, Archana Kamath, helped Puneri Paltan TT to win by 8-7 in the tie.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Omar Assar fought in the first match of the tie. Sathiyan provided a top start for his team by winning the first game 11-6. However, Omar Assar came back to defeat the Indian paddler to take the match by winning the next two games by 11-8 and 11-4. Puneri Paltan TT led 2-1 after the first match.

The second match witnessed a massive comeback from Barbora Balazova. The paddler lost the first game 2-11 but bounced back stronger to win the next two. Hana Matelova fought hard to take both games to the Golden Point, but the Dabang Delhi TTC paddler held her nerves to win the game in a thrilling contest. Both teams moved to 3-3 after the second game.

Sathiyan/Barbora clinched the mixed doubles against Manush/Hana. The Dabang Delhi pair lost the first game in Golden Point but managed to take the final two games by 11-4, 11-7. The tie moved in the favor of Dabang Delhi as they led 5-4 after the third game.

Manush Shah kept Puneri Paltan TT alive in the tie by clinching the men's singles competition against Jon Persson. The Indian paddler won the first game through Golden Point.

Jon Persson, who took his time before the second game, pulled off an 11-8 victory to level the match. However, Manush Shah won multiple points on the trot to seal the match by 11-4. He helped Puneri Paltan TT to tie at 6-6.

In the final match, both teams had an opportunity to grab the tie. Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula met in the must-win match for both teams. Archana gave the initial lead to Puneri Paltan by taking the game 11-4.

Sreeja Akula provided a massive comeback in the second game to win by 11-7 and took the tie to 7-7. In the nail-biting final game, Archana proved too good for Sreeja as she completed a convincing victory in the final game to provide a narrow victory for Puneri Paltan TT.

Puneri Paltan TT vs Dabang Delhi TTC Result

Puneri Paltan TT 8-7 Dabang Delhi TTC

Men's Singles

Omar Assar 2-1 Sathiyan G

Scores: 6-11, 11-8, 11-4

Women's Singles

Hana Matelova 1-2 Barbora Balazova

Scores: 11-2, 10-11, 10-11

Mixed Doubles

Manush/Hana 1-2 Sathiyan Barbora

Scores: 11-10, 4-11, 7-11

Men's Singles

Manush 2-1 Jon Persson

Scores: 11-10, 8-11, 11-4

Women's Singles

Archana Kamath 2-1 Sreeja Akula

Scores: 11-4, 7-11, 11-6