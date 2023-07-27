Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Puneri Paltan TT through to playoffs after convincing win over U Mumba TT

Puneri Paltan TT became the fourth team to make it to the playoffs after defeating U Mumba TT by 10-5. They will join Dabang Delhi TTC, Chennai Lions and Goa Challengers in the semifinal of Ultimate Table Tennis League 2023.

Puneri Paltan TT had an excellent start to the match, courtesy of Manush Shah. The Indian paddler won the first game 11-7 and raced to a 3-0 lead in the second game. Quadri Aruna pulled things back to win the second game. However, Manush Shah proved too good for the top-ranked UTT player, as he grabbed the final game by 11-8.

Lily Zhang had a confident start to the Women's singles match. She raced to 8-3 and then won the first game by 11-7. Despite leading in the second game, Lily Zhang lost the plot to take it to the Golden Point, which went Hana Matelova's way.

Hana Matelova held her nerves during the crucial moments of the final game to win by 11-8. She extended the tie lead to 4-2.

Hana continued her domination in the mixed doubles as well. Along with Manush Shah, she defeated Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang by 2-1. The first game went Manush/Hana's way but the U Mumba TT pair came out all blazing to win the next game by 11-4. Manush/Hana then came back in style to take the final game.

After the third match, Puneri Paltan TT needed three games in two matches to make it to the playoffs. U Mumba TT needed to win four games.

Omar Assar and Manav Thakkar fought in the fourth match. Manav produced an excellent game to take the first one 11-8. However, Omar turned things around quickly to win the next two games to send Puneri Paltan TT to the playoffs.

Diya Chitale won the first game against Archana Kamath and took the next one to the Golden Point. However, Archana proved too good for Diya as she grabbed the final two games to end with a tie score of 10-5.

Puneri Paltan TT vs U Mumba TT Result

Puneri Paltan TT 10-5 U Mumba TT

Men's Singles

Manush Shah 2-1 Quadri Aruna

Scores: 11-7, 8-11, 11-8

Women's Singles

Hana Matelova 2-1 Lily Zhang

Scores: 7-11, 11-10, 11-8

Mixed Doubles

Manush/Hana 2-1 Manav/Lily

Scores: 11-8, 4-11, 11-5

Men's Singles

Omar Assar 2-1 Manav Thakkar

Scores: 8-11, 11-8, 11-5

Women's Singles

Archana Kamath 2-1 Diya Chitale

Scores: 8-11, 11-10, 11-5