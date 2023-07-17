U Mumba TT emerged victorious in a thrilling contest against Chennai Lions on Sunday. The fourth match of the League witnessed two unbeaten teams going up against each other and the Mumbai-based side coming out as winners.

The ace paddler Sharath Kamal faced Quadri Aruna in the first match of the day. Aruna clinched the initial lead, but Sharath Kamal caught up to make it seven-all. The U Mumba paddler grabbed three points in a row to finish the game 11-8.

He dominated game two, right from the start, to race to 8-2. Sharath Kamal won multiple points in a row to make it 7-9. Quadri Aruna finished game two 11-8.

While Sharath Kamal began game three well, Quadri Aruna proved too good for the Indian star paddler as he went down 11-5 in the final game to give a 3-0 initial lead for U Mumba TT.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Lily Zhang produced an edge-of-the-seat thriller performance in game one of match 2. The two players went neck-and-neck and the game was decided through Golden Point.

Lily Zhang won game one 11-10. She then completely dominated game two. Zhang took a 5-1 lead initially and capitalized on it to win the game by 11-7.

Sutirtha Mukherjee won four points in a row at the start of game three. She then moved to 9-6, but Lily Zhang won three points in a row and took the game to the Golden Point. Sutirtha Mukherjee won the game to open the count for Chennai Lions.

Sharath/Yangzi and Manav/Lily faced in the mixed doubles match of the day. The Chennai Lions pair dominated the first game to win 11-6. The U Mumba TT pair bounced back in the second game to clinch it 11-5.

They also began the game three well. The Chennai Lions pair threatened to take the game from the U Mumba, but Manav/Lily held their nerves to get to 11-9, the team's third win of the night.

Benedikt Duda and Manav Thakkar began with a close game. Duda won it in the end by 11-8. Manav Thakkar began game two with three points in a row, but the Chennai Lions paddler used the angles to his advantage and won the game by 11-9.

Game three was easier than the first two games as Benedikt Duda completed a perfect match with an 11-4 victory. Chennai Lions closed in on the game and moved to 5-7 after the fourth match.

With the match on the line, Yangzi Liu and Diya Chitale faced off in the women's singles. Yangzi Liu did not waste any time and won the first game 11-6 and took a 5-1 lead in the second game.

However, Diya Chitale produced an excellent comeback to win the game by 11-8. The Mumbai paddler helped U Mumba get to 8 game points. Yangzi Liu then won the final game with ease, by 11-3, to finish the tie at 7-8.

Kabaddi stars Rinku and Surinder Singh seen supporting U Mumba TT

Indian Kabaddi stars Rinku and Surinder Singh were present at the match on Sunday. Wearing U Mumba TT jersey, they were seen enjoying their team's victory at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, in Pune. The duo also interacted with the players and the officials from U Mumba TT.

Rinku and Surinder Singh with U Mumba TT CEO Suhail Chandhok

U Mumba TT vs Chennai Lions Result

U Mumba TT 8-7 Chennai Lions

Men's Singles

Quadri Aruna 3-0 Sharath Kamal

Scores: 11-8, 11-8, 11-5

Women's Singles

Lily Zhang 2-1 Sutirtha Mukherjee

Scores: 11-10, 11-7, 10-11

Mixed Doubles

Manav/Lily 2-1 Sharath/Yangzi

Scores: 6-11, 11-5, 11-9

Men's Singles

Manav Thakkar 0-3 Benedikt Duda

Scores: 8-11, 9-11, 4-11

Women's Singles

Diya Chitale 1-2 Yangzi Liu

Scores: 6-11, 11-8, 3-11