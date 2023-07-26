Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran blanks Sharath Kamal as Dabang Delhi TTC defeats Chennai Lions

Dabang Delhi TTC defeated Chennai Lions in the 14th match of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023. Both teams have qualified for the knockout stage. This victory also knocks out Bengaluru Smashers from playoff contention.

In the all-Indian affair, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran clean-swept Sharath Kamal in the men's singles competition. Sathiyan won the first game through Golden Point. He was flawless in the next two games to win them 11-3, 11-6.

Yangzi Liu's unbeaten run in singles continues as she edged past Sreeja Akula. The Chennai Lions paddler won the 1st game 11-8, lost the next 8-11, and completed the match by winning the last one 11-8. Dabang Delhi TTC led the tie by 4-2 after two matches.

Sathiyan/Barbora extended the lead by winning the mixed doubles contest against Sharath/Yangzi. The duo won the first two games and the Chennai Lions pair salvaged a point by winning the final game.

Benedikt Duda bounced back after losing the first game 8-11 to win the next two 11-6, 11-7. The Chennai Lions paddler kept the team in the hunt.

Prapti Sen made her first appearance of the day in the singles competition as she took on Barabora Balazova. Prapti impressed by winning the second game of the match, but Barabora proved too good for her in the other two games to win the tie 9-6.

With this victory, both Dabang Delhi TTC and Chennai Lions secured a spot in the semi-final. Bengaluru Smashers are knocked out of the tournament. The final spot in the semi-final will be decided based on tomorrow's match. The winner of U Mumba TT and Puneri Paltan TT will qualify for the knockouts.

Dabang Delhi TTC vs Chennai Lions Result

Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6 Chennai Lions

Men's Singles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 Sharath Kamal

Scores:11-10, 11-3, 11-6

Women's Singles

Sreeja Akula 1-2 Yangzi Liu

Scores: 8-11, 11-8, 8-11

Mixed Doubles

Sathiyan/ Barbora 2-1 Sharath/Yangzi

Scores: 11-7, 11-6, 7-11

Men's Singles

Benedik Duda 2-1 Jon Persson

Scores: 8-11, 11-6, 11-7

Women's Singles

Barabora 2-1 Prapti Sen

Scores: 11-6, 4-11, 11-9