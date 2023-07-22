Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Sharath Kamal blanks Harmeet Desai as Chennai Lions dominate Goa Challengers

By SportzConnect
Modified Jul 22, 2023 22:44 IST
Sharath Kamal in action
Sharath Kamal in action (Credits UTT Media)

Chennai Lions defeated Goa Challengers convincingly in match 10 of the Ultimate Table Tennis League. Chennai Lions, who had lost their last two ties, bounced back to win by 11-4.

Benedikt Duda gave the initial lead for the Chennai Lions. The German paddler defeated Alvaro Robles 2-1 in the first match of the tie. Duda won the first game 11-8 but lost the next one 8-11 but edged past Robles in the final game by 11-7 to give Chennai Lions the lead.

Suthasini Sawettabut leveled the tie by defeating Chennai Lions' Sutirtha Mukherjee in the second match. She came back stronger in the last two games 11-10, and 11-6 after losing the first one by 8-11.

The Chennai Lions duo of Sharath Kamal and Yangzi proved too good for Harmeet/Suthasini as they won the mixed doubles 3-0. Sharath/Yangzi won the first two games by 11-6, 11-6. The Goa Challengers pair produced a good fight in the final game to take it to the Golden Point but the Chennai Lions pair completed the clean sweep and took the final game by 11-10.

Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai met in the fourth match of the tie. The Chennai Lions paddler dominated the match to complete another clean sweep. He ended with 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 against Harmeet Desai. After winning the match, Chennai Lions moved to 9-3.

In the final match, Yangzi defeated Reeth Rishya to finish the tie at 11-4. Yangzi won the first game by 11-4 but Reeth Rishya produced a good comeback and took the game to the Golden Point.

The Chennai Lions paddler won the game to win the match. Reeth Rishya, however, completed an 11-8 victory in the final game. Chennai Lions announced their comeback in style by winning 11-4 against Goa Challengers as they move to the top of the table with 35 points.

Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Result

Chennai Lions 11-4 Goa Challengers

Men's Singles

Benedikt Duda 2-1 Alvaro Robles

Scores: 11-5, 8-11, 11-7

Women's Singles

Sutirtha Mukherjee 1-2 Suthasini Sawettabut

Scores: 11-8, 10-11, 6-11

Mixed Doubles

Sharath/Yangzi 3-0 Harmeet/Suthasini

Scores: 11-6, 11-6, 11-10

Men's Singles

Sharath Kamal 3-0 Harmeet Desai

Scores: 11-9, 11-9, 11-8

Women's Singles

Yangzi 2-1 Reeth Rishya

Scores: 11-4, 11-10, 8-11

Edited by Yash Singh
