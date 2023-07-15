Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: U Mumba TT defeats Bengaluru Smashers 10-5 in Match 2

U Mumba TT had a winning start to the fourth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 as they got past Bengaluru Smashers by 10-5. Bengaluru Smashers lost the tie despite featuring star players like Manika Batra.

The opening match of the event witnessed the clash of two overseas players- Kirill Gerassimenko and Quadri Aruna. The U Mumba TT paddler took a five-point lead initially, and there was no looking back as he sealed Game One with 11-3. After Bengaluru Smashers took the lead in Game One, Quadri Aruna came back stronger to complete Game Two by 11-9 and level at 1-1.

Kirill Geassimenko initially took an 8-2 lead in Game Three, but Quadri Aruna provided some incredible shots to win five points in a row. However, it was not enough to win the match, as Kirill Geassimenko completed an 11-8 victory to go 2-1 up in the game point.

The fan-favorite Manika Batra and India's rising star Diya Chitale fought in Match Two. Diya Chitale had a dream start against the ace paddler and took the initial lead. However, Manika Batra quickly won a couple of points to take the Game to the Golden Point. Manika Batra won Game 1 in the end.

An aggressive start in Game 2 helped Diya Chitale to clinch Game Two by 11-7. Diya outplayed Manika in the Game to make it 1-1. In Game 3, Manika Batra's experience came in handy as the ace paddler won the Game by 11-6. Bengaluru Smashers led 4-2 after Game 2.

The comeback of U Mumba began in Match 3. The Mixed Doubles event witnessed Kirill Gerassimenko/Manika Batra taking on Manav Thakkar/Lily Zhang. The match was a close contest as the first two Games were decided through Golden Point. Game 1 went to Manav and Lily while Game 2 went to Kirill and Manika.

Game 3 was a one-sided affair, with Manav and Lily taking the Match by 11-6. They closed in the lead, and the scores read 5-4 in favor of Bengaluru Smashers.

Sanil Shetty and Manav Thakkar faced in the Match 4. Despite losing three early points, Manav fought hard to take Game 1 at 11-8. He continued to dominate in Game 2 and won it with ease at 11-3. Game 3 also went in favor of the U Mumba Paddler as he closed in with 11-7. U Mumba took the lead for the first time, moving to 7-5.

The final match of the day was the women's singles between Natalia Bajor and Lily Zhang. Lily Zhang dominated the whole match to win all three games and take the overall lead to 10-5 which handed a convincing win to U Mumba.

Bengaluru Smashers vs U Mumba TT Result

U Mumba TT 10-5 Bengaluru Smashers

Men's Singles

Kirill Gerassimenko 2-1 Quadri Aruna

Scores: 11-3, 9-11, 11-8

Women's Singles

Diya Chitale 1-2 Manika Batra

Scores: 10-11, 11-7, 6-11

Mixed Doubles

Manav/Lily 2-1 Kirill/Manika

Scores: 11-10, 10-11, 11-6

Men's Singles

Manav Thakkar 3-0 Sanil Shetty

Scores: 11-8, 11-3, 11-7

Women's Singles

Lily Zhang 3-0 Natalia Bajor

Scores: 11-6, 11-5, 11-4