Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Where to buy tickets?

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 is an Indian franchise-based table tennis league that has transformed Indian table tennis since its inception in 2017. The league is organized under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani. With the upcoming fourth season, UTT hopes to build on its success and maintain its fan base.

Some of the world's best table tennis players compete in the league, including World No. 17 Quadri Aruna, Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, Lily Zhang (World Rank 23), and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

These players bring exceptional skills and a competitive spirit to the tournament, increasing the excitement and intensity of the matches. They intend to demonstrate their abilities and strive for victory in UTT Season 4 with their exceptional talent and dedication.

The Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune will host UTT Season 4 from July 13-30, 2023. The tournament will feature six franchise teams: Chennai Lions, U Mumba TT, Dabang Delhi TTC, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Bengaluru Smashers, and Goa Challengers.

The season will begin with an exciting match between the defending champions, the Chennai Lions, and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis.

The league promises 18 high-voltage clashes with thrilling battles between franchise teams. Throughout the season, fans can expect a display of skill, intense rivalries, and exciting table tennis action. The matches will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and JioCinema, allowing fans to watch from anywhere.

UTT 2023: Where to buy tickets online?

Fans can purchase tickets for the electrifying matches of UTT Season 4 through the online ticketing platform, BookMyShow. The tickets are now on sale, allowing fans to secure their seats at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

UTT offers two ticket categories for convenience and affordability. The general admission ticket costs Rs 99, making it affordable for table tennis fans to attend live matches. Those looking for a more premium and enhanced stadium experience can purchase a hospitality ticket for Rs 2,000.

BookMyShow is a reputable ticketing platform that offers smooth and secure transactions. Fans can avoid missing out on the opportunity to see the top table tennis stars and exciting matches of UTT Season 4 by purchasing their tickets through BookMyShow.

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 provides an exciting arena for top table tennis players to compete and entertain fans. The league, which has been a success since its inception, hopes to maintain its popularity and provide exciting competition. UTT Season 4 guarantees an unforgettable table tennis experience for all, with top-ranked players and intense rivalries.

Poll : 0 votes