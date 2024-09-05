Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Jaipur Patriots, Match 20

On Wednesday, September 4, Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots locked horns in the last league-stage tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers claimed a decisive 12-3 victory over Jaipur Patriots. Lilian Bardet started strong with a 2-1 win against Cho Seungmin. World No.13 Bernadette Szocs continued the momentum by defeating Suthasini Sawettabut in three straight sets.

Szocs then teamed up with Manush Shah to win the mixed doubles against Nithyashree Mani and Cho Seungmin. Shah further extended Ahmedabad's lead with a 2-1 victory over Snehit SFR.

Finally, Reeth Rishya sealed the dominant performance of the Pipers with a 3-0 win over Moumita Dutta, thrashing the Patriots in a one-sided match.

On that note let’s take a look at how the points table fared after the Ahmedabad SG Pipers’ victory.

Bengaluru Smashers finished first in the points table with four wins out of five matches. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad SG Pipers jumped from sixth to second position with 42 points, while Dabang Delhi placed third with 41 points.

Goa Challengers dropped to fourth and Chennai Lions slipped to fifth with 37 points each. However, the Challengers won three ties, while the Lions won two.

U Mumba TT fell from fifth to sixth, winning 36 games in 25 matches. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and Jaipur Patriots concluded in the bottom two spots with 31 and 28 points, respectively.

The top four teams have now advanced to the semi finals. The first-ranked team will meet the fourth-placed team on Thursday, September 5, while the third-ranked team will face the second-placed team the next day.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Wednesday, September 4)

Tie 19 - Ahmedabad SG Pipers beat Jaipur Patriots 12-3

Match 1: Lilian Bardet bt Cho Seungmin 2-1 (11-9, 11-10, 10-11)

Match 2: Bernadette Szocs bt Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 (11-10, 11-3, 11-6)

Match 3: Bernadette Szocs/Manush Shah bt Nithyashree Mani/ Cho Seungmin 2-1 (11-9, 11-5, 8-11)

Match 4: Manush Shah bt Snehit SFR 2-1 (11-6, 11-6, 8-11)

Match 5: Reeth Rishya bt Moumita Dutta 3-0 (11-10, 11-9, 11-10)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Semi-Finals)

Semi Final 1, September 5: Bengaluru Smashers (1st place) vs Goa Challengers (4th place) at 7:30 PM IST

Semi Final 2, September 6: Ahmedabad SG Pipers (2nd place) vs Dabang Delhi T.T.C. (3rd place) at 7:30 PM IST

