Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots, Match 11

On Thursday, August 29, Bengaluru Smashers and Jaipur Patriots met in the 11th tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Bengaluru Smashers dominated the Jaipur Patriots with an 11-4 victory. Alvaro Robles set the tone by defeating Cho Seungmin 2-1 in the opening match. Lily Zhang followed it up with a commanding 3-0 win over Nithyashree Mani.

Although Amalraj Anthony and Zhang lost in the mixed doubles to Cho and Nithyashree, Jeet Chandra brought Bengaluru back on track with a straight-sets victory over Snehit SFR.

Manika Batra then sealed the win with a convincing 3-0 triumph against Suthasini Sawettabut, ensuring a comprehensive victory for the Smashers.

Trending

On that note, let’s look at how the points table fared after the Bengaluru Smashers’ victory.

Bengaluru Smashers jumped from third position to first after a one-sided win against the Jaipur Patriots. They have now won three ties in a row and earned 32 points from 45 games.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Dabang Delhi T.T.C dropped to the second and third positions with 24 and 22 points, respectively. The Pipers have won nine matches while Delhi have won seven.

Meanwhile, U Mumba TT and Goa Challengers retained their fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with one win in three ties. Jaipur Patriots also remained sixth, despite losing their previous game against the Smashers. They have won five matches and claimed 20 points so far.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and Chennai Lions occupy the last two spots with 15 and 12 points, respectively, from 30 games each.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Thursday, August 29)

Tie 11 - Bengaluru Smashers beat Jaipur Patriots 11-4

Match 1: Alvaro Robles beat Cho Seungmin 2-1 (11-6, 11-7, 10-11)

Match 2: Lily Zhang beat Nithyashree Mani 3-0 (11-5, 11-10, 11-5)

Match 3: Amalraj/Zhang lost to Cho/Nithyashree 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 9-11)

Match 4: Jeet Chandra beat Snehit SFR 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-6)

Match 5: Manika Batra beat Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 (11-10, 11-4, 11-10)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Friday, August 30)

Tie 12 - Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT, 05:00 pm IST

Tie 13 - Dabang Delhi T.T.C vs Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, 07:30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback