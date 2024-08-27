Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 8

On Monday, August 26, Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan locked horns in the eighth tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Bengaluru Smashers secured a 10-5 victory over Puneri Paltan.

The tie began with Ankur Bhattacharjee winning 2-1 against Jeet Chandra. However, Manika Batra leveled the score by defeating Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 in the women’s singles.

The mixed doubles match saw Alvaro Robles and Manika claim a narrow 2-1 win in the third round as they beat Natalia Bajor and Anirban Ghosh. Robles then edged out Joao Monteiro 2-1 in a closely contested match before Lily Zhang sealed the win for Bengaluru with a dominant straight-sets victory over Yashini Sivashankar.

On that note, let’s dive into the details of how the points table fared after the Bengaluru Smashers' victory.

Bengaluru Smashers jumped from seventh position to the top of the points table after winning their second game against Puneri Paltan 10-5. They have earned 21 points from eight wins so far.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers, U Mumba TT, and Jaipur Patriots slipped one position each to claim the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively, with 15 points each. Pipers have won six matches while Mumba and Patriots have won five each.

Puneri Paltan jumped from the bottom of the table to fifth position, claiming 15 points from four matches. They lost their second tie against the Smashers.

Goa Challengers moved from fifth to sixth with 14 points while Dabang Delhi T.T.C. slipped to seventh with 13 points, having lost two ties in a row.

Chennai Lions hold the wooden spoon with five wins and 12 points in their account.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Monday, August 26)

Tie 8 - Bengaluru Smashers beat Puneri Paltan 10-5

Match 1: Jeet Chandra lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee 1-2 (6-11, 11-5, 7-11)

Match 2: Manika Batra bt Ayhika Mukherjee 2-1 (8-11, 11-5, 11-6)

Match 3: Robles/Manika bt Anirban/Bajor 2-1 (11-6, 8-11, 11-10)

Match 4: Alvaro Robles bt Joao Monteiro 2-1 (11-5, 10-11, 11-8)

Match 5: Lily Zhang bt Yashini Sivashankar 3-0 (11-9, 11-9, 11-5)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Tuesday, August 27)

Tie 9 - U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 07:30 pm IST

