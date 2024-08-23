Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 3

On Friday, August 23, Puneri Paltan and Ahmedabad SG Pipers went head-to-head in the second match of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Chennai Lions and Bengaluru Smashers locked horns in the next.

Puneri Paltan emerged victorious against Ahmedabad SG Pipers 10-5. The tie saw Manush Shah beat Joao Monteiro 2-1, while Ayhika Mukherjee secured a clean sweep against Bernadette Szocs 3-0.

The Paltan duo of Joao and Ayhika lost in the mixed doubles against Manush/Bernadette 2-But Ankur Bhattacharjee and Natalia Bajor's notable performances ensured a comfortable win for Puneri Paltan.

In the third tie, Bengaluru Smashers dominated Chennai Lions, winning 11-4. Despite a close contest, Jules Rolland and Poyamantee Baisya both fell to their opponents Alvaro Robles and Lily Zhang, respectively.

The mixed doubles team of Sharath and Sakura also lost in three straight games. Jeet Chandra's convincing win over Sharath Kamal sealed the victory for Bengaluru. Although Sakura Mori managed to defeat Manika Batra in the final match, it wasn't enough to turn the tide for Chennai Lions.

Puneri Paltan are now at the top of the points table with 10 wins in 15 games while Goa Challengers slipped to second with nine. Similarly, Jaipur Patriots dropped to third position with six wins while Ahmedabad SG Pipers secured the fourth spot after losing 10 games against the Paltan.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Friday, August 23)

Tie 2 - Puneri Paltan defeated Ahmedabad SG Pipers 10-5

Match 1: Joao Monteiro lost to Manush Shah 1-2 [11-5, 7-11, 6-11]

Match 2: Ayhika Mukherjee beat Bernadette Szocs 3-0 [11-7, 11-5, 11-6]

Match 3: Joao/Ayhika lost to Manush/Bernadette 1-2 [11-7, 3-11, 7-11]

Match 4: Ankur Bhatacharjee beat Lilian Bardet 3-0 [11-8,11-5,11-8]

Match 5: Natalia Bajor beat Reeth Rishya 2-1 [7-11, 11-8, 11-5]

Tie 3 - Chennai Lions lost to Bengaluru Smashers 4-11

Match 1: Jules Rolland lost to Alvaro Robles 1-2 [8-11, 11-8, 6-11]

Match 2: Poyamantee Baisya lost to Lily Zhang 1-2 [11-9, 8-11 3-11]

Match 3: Sharath/Sakura lost to Amalraj/Lily 0-3 [10-11, 9-11, 8-11]

Match 4: Sharath Kamal lost to Jeet Chandra 0-3 [6-11, 10-11, 9-11]

Match 5: Sakura Mori beat Manika Batra 2-1 [5-11, 11-5, 11-10]

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Saturday, August 24)

Tie 4 - Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba, 05:00 pm IST

Tie 5 - Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 07:30 pm IST

