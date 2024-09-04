Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Match 19

On Tuesday, Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis met in the 19th tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Lions secured a dominant 12-3 victory over Puneri Paltan Table Tennis. Achanta Sharath Kamal led the way with a 3-0 win over Ankur Bhattacharjee. Similarly, Poymantee Baisya followed up with a straight-sets victory over Ayhika Mukherjee, winning three consecutive sets.

The mixed doubles pair of Sakura Mori and Sharath Kamal continued Chennai's momentum by defeating Natalia Bajor and Anirban Ghosh 3-0. Jules Rolland added to the tally by beating Joao Monteiro 2-1, though Puneri Paltan managed to get one point with Natalia Bajor's 2-1 win over Sakura Mori.

Trending

On that note, let’s take a look at how the points table fared after the Chennai Lions’ victory.

Bengaluru Smashers are at the top of the UTT 2024 points table, winning 16 matches and earning 48 points. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi T.T.C. are second, having won three out of five ties. They have 41 points after winning 14 out of 25 matches.

Goa Challengers and Chennai Lions, who jumped from seventh, concluded third and fourth, respectively, with 37 points. However, Goa won three ties while Chennai won two.

U Mumba TT finished fifth with 36 points, while Ahmedabad SG Pipers, who are yet to play their last game, follows them with 30 points in the points table.

After their previous loss against the Lions, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis dropped from sixth to seventh with 31 points. Jaipur Patriots are placed at the bottom of the table with 25 points after only winning seven matches.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots will play the last tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 on Wednesday, September 4.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Tuesday, September 3)

Tie 19: Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan Table Tennis 12-3

Match 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal beat Ankur Bhattacharjee 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2)

Match 2: Poymantee Baisya beat Ayhika Mukherjee 3-0 (11-10, 11-9, 11-10)

Match 3: Sakura Mori/Sharath Kamal beat Natalia Bajor/Anirban Ghosh 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-8)

Match 4: Jules Rolland beat Joao Monteiro 2-1 (11-7, 2-11, 11-3)

Match 5: Sakura Mori lost to Natalia Bajor 1-2 (10-11, 11-8, 3-11)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Wednesday, September 4)

Tie 20: Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 07:30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback