Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Dabang Delhi T.T.C vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 17

On Sunday, September 1, Puneri Paltan TT beat Jaipur Patriots in the 16th tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024, while Bengaluru Smashers lost to Dabang Delhi T.T.C. in the following tie.

After winning four consecutive ties, the Bengaluru Smashers faced their first defeat against Dabang Delhi T.T.C. 8-7. However, they moved from third to first position with 48 points from 16 match wins out of 25.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi T.T.C. retained their second position with 41 points. They have won three out of their five ties so far.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers dropped from first to third position, having won two out of four ties. They have won 12 matches and earned 30 points from 60 games.

U Mumba TT and Goa Challengers remained fourth and fifth, respectively, with 29 points each. However, U Mumba has won 11 matches while Goa has won eight. Similarly, the Chennai Lions continued to hold the sixth spot with 25 points.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis moved from the bottom of the table to the seventh spot after defeating the ranked eighth Jaipur Patriots 9-6. The Pune-based team has won nine matches, while Jaipur has won seven.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Sunday, September 1)

Tie 14: Puneri Paltan TT beat Jaipur Patriots 9-6

Match 1: Ankur Bhattacharjee beat Ronit Bhanja 2-1 (10-11, 11-10, 11-8)

Match 2: Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Suthasini Sawettabut 1-2 (11-8, 10-11, 7-11)

Match 3: Natalia Bajor/Anirban Ghosh beat Nithyashree Mani/Cho Seungmin 2-1 (11-10, 7-11, 11-9)

Match 4: Joao Monteiro beat Cho Seungmin 2-1 (8-11, 11-10, 11-7)

Match 5: Natalia Bajor beat/lost to Nithyashree Mani 2-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-6)

Tie 15: Dabang Delhi T.T.C. beat PBG Bengaluru Smashers 8-7

Match 1: Yashansh Malik lost to Alvaro Robles beat 0-3 (3-11, 10-11, 5-11)

Match 2: Orawan Paranang lost to Lily Zhang 0-3 (7-11, 7-11, 7-11)

Match 3: Orawan Paranang/G Sathiyan beat Manika Batra/Alvaro Robles 2-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-8)

Match 4: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Jeet Chandra 3-0 (11-10, 11-6, 11-5)

Match 5: Diya Chitale beat Manika Batra 3-0 (11-6, 11-10, 11-8)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Monday, September 2)

Tie 18: U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers, 07:30 pm IST

