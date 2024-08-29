Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs Goa Challengers, Match 10

On Wednesday, August 28, Dabang Delhi T.T.C. and Goa Challengers locked horns in the 10th match of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The tie began with Sathiyan G narrowly overcoming Mihai Bobocia 2-1, followed by Orawan Pranang's win against Yangzi Liu 2-1. Sathiyan and Pranang continued their success in the mixed doubles, defeating Harmeet Desai and Liu 2-1.

Harmeet Desai then pulled one back for Goa by beating Andreas Levenko in a close contest. However, Diya Chitale secured the overall win for Dabang Delhi by defeating Yashaswini Ghorpade in the final match.

On that note let’s take a look at how the points table fared after the Dabang Delhi’s victory.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers are still holding the first position in the points table. They have won nine out of 15 matches and 24 games in two ties. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi T.T.C. jumped from seventh to second after a 9-6 win over Goa Challengers. They have seven wins from 15 matches and 22 points from 45 games in their tally.

Bengaluru Smashers slipped to third position with two wins in as many ties. They have won eight matches out of 15 with 21 points. Similarly, U Mumba TT dropped to the fourth spot with seven wins.

After suffering their second loss in the third tie, Goa Challengers moved from sixth to fifth with 20 points. Meanwhile, Jaipur Patriots and Puneri Paltan Table Tennis dropped from fourth and fifth to sixth and seventh, respectively with 15 points each. Chennai Lions are still at the bottom of the table, having won one out of their two ties. They have 12 points with five wins and as many losses in their account.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Wednesday, August 28)

Tie 10 - Dabang Delhi T.T.C. beat Goa Challengers 9-6

Match 1: Sathiyan G. beat Mihai Bobocia 2-1 (8-11, 11-9, 11-9)

Match 2: Orawan Pranang beat Yangzi Liu 2-1 (11-7, 11-10, 6-11)

Match 3: Sathiyan/Paranang beat Harmeet/Liu 2-1 (11-7, 11-4, 7-11)

Match 4: Andreas Levenko lost to Harmeet Desai 1-2 (11-7, 8-11, 9-11)

Match 5: Diya Chitale beat Yashaswini Ghorpade 2-1 (11-10, 11-6, 3-11)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Thursday, August 29)

Tie 11 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots, 07:30 pm IST

