Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Match 5

On Saturday, August 24, Dabang Delhi and U Mumba met in the fourth match of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024. Goa Challengers and Ahmedabad SG Pipers locked horns in the fifth match.

The Manush Shah-led Ahmedabad SG Pipers lost their first tie against Puneri Paltan 10-5. However, the debutants made a comeback in the following tie against Goa Challengers to beat them with a 10-5 margin. Lilian Bardet, Bernadette Szocs, Manush, and Reeth Rishya dominated both singles and mixed games, earning the Pipers a top spot with 15 points.

Goa Challengers won their first tie against Jaipur Patriots 9-6. However, Harmeet Desai’s side couldn’t keep up in the next game against the Pipers. They are now ranked second with 14 game points.

Bengaluru Smashers moved from first to third, having won four matches and 11 games. Similarly, Puneri Paltan dropped to fourth with 10 wins.

Meanwhile, U Mumba defeated Dabang Delhi 9-6 to claim the fifth position with nine points. Delhi claimed the next spot, winning two matches. Captain Sathiyan G and Orawan Paranang bagged two wins for Delhi in the Men’s and Women’s Singles, respectively.

Jaipur Patriots have also won two matches and earned six points while Chennai Lions, following their 11-4 loss against the Smashers, hold the wooden spoon.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Saturday, August 24)

Tie 4 - U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi 9-6

Match 1: Quadri Aruna lost to Sathiyan G. 1-2 (11-4, 9-11, 9-11)

Match 2: Sutirtha Mukherjee beat Diya Chitale 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-4)

Match 3: Manav/Xiao beat Sathiyan/Orawan 2-1 (11-8, 11-9, 8-11)

Match 4: Manav Thakkar beat Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-4, 7-11)

Match 5: Maria Xiao lost to Orawan Paranang 1-2 (11-10, 9-11, 5-11)

Tie 5 - Ahmedabad SG Pipers beat Goa Challengers lost 10-5

Match 1: Lilian Bardet beat Harmeet Desai 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-6)

Match 2: Bernadette Szocs beat Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-3)

Match 3: Manush/Szocs beat Harmeet/Liu 2-1 (4-11, 11-10, 11-9)

Match 4: Manush Shah beat Mihai Bobocica 2-1 (11-7, 11-7, 10-11)

Match 5: Reeth Rishya lost to Yangzi Liu 0-3 (6-11, 5-11, 5-11)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Sunday, August 25)

Tie 6 - Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi, 05:00 pm IST

Tie 7 - U Mumba vs Jaipur Patriots, 07:30 pm IST

