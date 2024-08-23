Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, Match 1

On Thursday, August 22, Goa Challengers and Jaipur Patriots squared off in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 curtain-raiser at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The defending champions Goa Challengers defeated debutants Jaipur Patriots 9-6 in a thrilling contest.

Harmeet Desai, the Goa Challengers captain, played the first match against Cho Seungmin in Men’s Singles. Desai one-sidedly defeated Seungmin 11-2 in Game 1 followed by Seungmin’s counter-attack of 11-1. Cho Seungmin continued his momentum in the third game and defeated Harmeet 2-1.

Yangzi Lui and Suthasini Sawettabut met in the second match in Women’s Singles. Lui won the first game 11-3 and maintained her form in the next two rounds as well to beat Sawettabut 11-6 & 11-4.

Harmeet/Yangzi beat Ronit/Suthasini 2-1 in Mixed Doubles. Harmeet/Yangzi dominated the first round 11-1 but failed to keep up the momentum in the next, losing 6-11. However, they bounced back in the final round to win 11-4.

Mihai Bobocica and Ronit Bhanja locked horns in the fourth match of Men’s Singles. Bhanja put up a strong fight in the first game, winning 8-11. However, Bobocica bounced back in the following two rounds to win 11-7 & 11-5 and beat Bhanja 2-1.

Yashaswini Ghorpade faced Nithyashree Mani in the fifth match of Women’s Singles, making a strong comeback from 5-9 in the first round but narrowly losing at Golden Point. Ghorpade then won the second round 11-7 but ultimately lost the third round 7-11.

Goa Challengers are now at the top of the UTT 2024 points table with nine points while Jaipur Patriots follow them with six.

Challengers will square off against Ahmedabad SG Pipers in their next game on Saturday, August 24, while the Panthers will meet U Mumba the following day.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Thursday, August 22)

Tie 1: Goa Challengers defeated Jaipur Patriots (9-6)

Match 1: Harmeet Desai beat Cho Seungmin 1-2 [11-2, 1-11, 5-11]

Match 2: Yangzi Lui beat Suthasini Sawettabut 3-0 [11-3, 11-6, 11-4]

Match 3: Harmeet/Yangzi beat Ronit/Suthasini 2-1 [11-1, 6-11, 11-7]

Match 4: Mihai Bobocica beat Ronit Bhanja 2-1 [8-11, 11-7, 11-5]

Match 5: Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to Nithyashree Mani 1-2 [10-11, 11-5, 7-11]

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Friday, August 23)

Tie 2 - Puneri Paltan vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 05:00 pm IST

Tie 3 - Chennai Lions vs PBG Bengaluru Smashers, 07:30 pm IST

