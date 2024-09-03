Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT, Match 18

On Monday, September 2, Goa Challengers and U Mumba faced off in the 18th tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Goa Challengers edged out U Mumba TT with an 8-7 victory.

The tie started with Harmeet Desai narrowly losing to Aruna Quadri 2-1. Yangzi Liu also fell to Maria Xiao in a close 2-1 match. However, Liu and Harmeet bounced back in the mixed doubles, defeating Maria Xiao and Manav Thakkar 2-1.

Mihai Bobocica then added another win for Goa by overcoming Manav Thakkar 2-1. In the final match, Yashaswini Ghorpade secured the decisive victory by defeating Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1, clinching the tie for the Goa Challengers.

On that note let’s take a look at how the points table fared after the Goa Challengers’ victory.

Bengaluru Smashers and Dabang Delhi T.T.C. retained their top two spots with 48 and 41 points in five ties. However, Goa Challengers jumped from fifth to third after an 8-7 win over U Mumba TT.

Meanwhile, U Mumba remained fourth, with 12 wins and 36 points. Ahmedabad SG Pipers dropped from third to fifth with two tie wins and as many losses.

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis continued to sit at the sixth position with 28 points while Chennai Lions and Jaipur Patriots are lying in the bottom two spots, respectively with 25 points each.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Monday, September 2)

Tie 18 - Goa Challengers beat U Mumba TT 8-7

Match 1: Harmeet Desai lost to Aruna Quadri 2-1 (7-11, 11-4, 10-11)

Match 2: Yangzi Liu lost to Maria Xiao 2-1 (11-9, 10-11, 9-11)

Match 3: Yangzi Liu/Harmeet Desai bt Maria Xiao/Manav Thakkar 2-1 (11-6, 10-11, 11-7)

Match 4: Mihai Bobocica bt Manav Thakkar 2-1 (11-6, 11-8, 7-11)

Match 5: Yashaswini Ghorpade bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1 (11-8, 11-10, 10-11)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Wednesday, September 3)

Tie 19 - Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, 07:30 pm IST

