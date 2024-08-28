Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Match 9

On Tuesday, August 27, Ahmedabad SG Pipers and U Mumba TT met in the ninth tie of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

U Mumba TT suffered a 6-9 defeat against Ahmedabad SG Pipers. Manav Thakkar gave U Mumba a strong start by defeating Manush Shah 2-1. However, Sutirtha Mukherjee lost 1-2 to Reeth Rishya, leveling the tie. In the mixed doubles, Manav and Maria Xiao were overpowered by Pipers' Manush and Bernadette Szocs in straight sets.

However, Quadri Aruna managed to secure another win for U Mumba by defeating Lilian Bardet 2-1. Maria's 1-2 loss to Bernadette in the fifth match sealed the victory for Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the points table fared after the Ahmedabad SG Pipers' victory.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers moved from second to first after a 9-6 win against U Mumba TT. They have won 24 out of 45 games so far.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Smashers slipped to second position with 21 points and eight wins in two matches.

U Mumba TT, despite suffering their second loss, retained their third position. They have earned 21 points from 45 games and won one out of three ties.

Jaipur Patriots and Puneri Paltan also remained fourth and fifth with 15 points each. Both teams have the same points but the Patriots have won five matches while the Paltan have won four.

Goa Challengers are still ranked sixth with 14 points from 30 games while Dabang Delhi T.T.C. are holding the seventh position, losing two ties and winning 13 out of 30 games.

Chennai Lions continue to sit at the bottom of the UTT 2024 points table, having won five matches and with 12 points in their account.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Tuesday, August 27)

Tie 9 - U Mumba TT lost to Ahmedabad SG Pipers 6-9

Match 1: Manav Thakkar beat Manush Shah 2-1 [11-2, 11-9, 8-11]

Match 2: Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Reeth Rishya 1-2 [11-5, 8-11, 7-11]

Match 3: Manav/Maria lost to Manush/Bernadette 0-3 [4-11, 8-11, 8-11]

Match 4: Quadri Aruna beat Lilian Bardet 2-1 [11-5, 9-11, 11-9]

Match 5: Maria Xiao lost to Bernadette Szocs 1-2 [11-9, 4-11, 6-11]

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Wednesday, August 28)

Tie 10 - Dabang Delhi T.T.C vs Goa Challengers, 07:30 pm IST

