Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Points Table: Updated UTT 2024 Standings after U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Match 7

On Sunday, August 24, Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi squared off in the fifth match of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024 while U Mumba and Jaipur Patriots met in the next.

Chennai Lions narrowly defeated Dabang Delhi with an 8-7 victory. Sharath Kamal led the Lions by winning his singles match against Andreas Levenko 2-1 and the mixed doubles with Sakura Mori 2-1. Jules Rolland added to the Lions' tally by beating Sathiyan G 2-1. Despite Poymantee Baisya's loss to Diya Chitale, Chennai Lions edged out Dabang Delhi.

In the following tie, Jaipur Patriots triumphed over U Mumba 9-6. Cho Seung-min's dominating win against Quadri Aruna 3-0, along with Suthasini Sawettabut's win against Maria Xiao 2-1, gave Jaipur a strong start. Although Cho/Nithyashree and Snehit SFR lost their respective matches, Nithyashree Mani's victory against Sutirtha Mukherjee sealed the win for the Patriots.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers are still at the top of the UTT 2024 points table with 15 points. Similarly, U Mumba TT, who climbed from fifth, and Jaipur Patriots, who jumped from seventh, are holding the following two spots with 15 wins each.

Goa Challengers dropped from second to fourth position with 14 wins and 16 losses. Dabang Delhi T.T.C moved from sixth to fifth with 13 points while Chennai Lions ascended to sixth after defeating the former on Sunday.

Bengaluru Smashers slipped from third spot to seventh with four wins in 15 games. Similarly, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis descended to 10th, winning three games with 10 points.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Results (Sunday, August 25)

Tie 6 - Chennai Lions beat Dabang Delhi 8-7

Match 1: Sharath Kamal beat Andreas Levenko 2-1 (11-5, 11-8, 8-11)

Match 2: Sakura Mori beat Orawan Paranang 2-1 (11-10, 11-8, 4-11)

Match 3: Sharath/Mori beat Sathiyan/Paranang 2-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11)

Match 4: Jules Rolland beat Sathiyan G. 2-1 (11-7, 11-9, 8-11)

Match 5: Poymantee Baisya lost to Diya Chitale 0-3 (9-11, 7-11, 5-11)

Tie 7 - Jaipur Patriots beat U Mumba 9-6

Match 1: Cho Seung-min beat Quadri Aruna 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-5)

Match 2: Suthasini Sawettabut beat Maria Xiao 2-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-10)

Match 3: Cho/Nithyashree lost to Manav/Xiao 1-2 (11-4, 3-11, 9-11)

Match 4: Snehit SFR lost to Manav Thakkar 1-2 (2-11, 11-7, 11-8)

Match 5: Nithyashree Mani beat Sutirtha Mukherjee 2-1 (11-7, 11-8, 5-11)

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Fixtures (Monday, August 26)

Tie 8 - Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi, 07:30 pm IST

